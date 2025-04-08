Cybersecurity Career Resilience: Certs + Experience = Success

Cary, NC, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cybersecurity professionals are facing unprecedented market volatility and shifting employer demands. INE Security , a global leader in cybersecurity training and certifications, is offering new insight into how cybersecurity professionals can build resilient careers by strategically balancing certifications and hands-on experience .

Recent industry data underscores the critical need for this balanced approach. The human element was a component in 68% of breaches last year, according to Verizon's 2024 Data Breach Investigations Report, highlighting the urgent need for well-trained cybersecurity talent. Meanwhile, a McKinsey & Company study reveals that 87% of companies report existing or anticipated skill gaps within the next few years.

"The cybersecurity field presents a fascinating paradox," said Dara Warn, CEO of INE Security. "While certifications provide the structured knowledge framework that gets candidates through the door and validates their baseline expertise, it's the practical application and hands-on experience that ultimately secures the position. The most resilient cybersecurity careers are built on this complementary foundation - certifications demonstrate what you know, while real-world experience proves what you can do."

The data supports this dual approach. According to a recent study by the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), executives, supervisors, and HR professionals are aligned in considering industry or professional certifications as the most compelling factor during the hiring process. The study found that 87% of executives, 81% of supervisors, and 90% of HR professionals believe certified individuals bring more value to the workplace, gain more credibility, and are considered better performers.

Even more telling, Fortinet reports that 91% of respondents prefer to hire candidates with certifications, with 67% of organizations preferring team members to have certifications as validation of cyber awareness and technical knowledge.

However, INE Security emphasizes that certifications alone aren't enough in today's volatile market. They must be paired with practical experience and continuous learning to build career resilience.

"The most successful cybersecurity professionals understand that certifications and experience aren't competing priorities—they're complementary assets," continued Warn. "At INE Security, we've built our entire training approach around this philosophy, combining formal assessments with hands-on labs and practical skill development. This ensures that professionals don't just know cybersecurity theory—they can actually execute in real-world scenarios."

INE Security's comprehensive training approach supports this dual career strategy through four pillars:

Train with INE Security : Access to 16 Learning Paths, 2,400+ Hands-On Labs, 9 INE Security Certifications, and cross-training in Networking, Cloud, and Data Science. Practice with Skill Dive : Unique, hands-on content designed to supplement training and transform knowledge into proven skills. Validate with INE Security Certifications : Proving knowledge and skills through recognized credentials from novice to advanced levels.

As organizations increasingly recognize that reskilling current employees is more cost-effective than hiring new ones, and with 4 out of 5 companies now using skills assessments to close skill gaps or hire more skilled employees (Training Industry), the dual approach of certifications paired with practical experience offers the strongest foundation for career resilience in an unpredictable market.

