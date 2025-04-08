Lassila & Tikanoja plc

Investor News

8 April 2025 2.00 pm

Lassila & Tikanoja plc will publish Interim Report January-March on 29 April 2025

Lassila & Tikanoja plc will publish Interim Report January-March on Tuesday 29 April 2025 at 8.00 am. After publication, the release will be available on the company's website at www.lt.fi/en.

Lassila & Tikanoja will host a webcast for analysts, investors and media on 29 April 2025 at 10.30 am EET. The presentation material will be published on the company's website.

The English language briefing will be hosted by CEO Eero Hautaniemi and CFO Joni Sorsanen.

Conference call

You can access the teleconference by registering on the link below. After the registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. Registration: https://palvelu.flik.fi/teleconference/?id=50050266

Webcast

To access the audio webcast go to https://lassila-tikanoja.events.inderes.com/q1-2025

LASSILA & TIKANOJA PLC

Eero Hautaniemi

President and CEO

For additional information please contact

Eero Hautaniemi, President and CEO, tel. +358 10 636 2810

Joni Sorsanen, CFO, tel. +358 50 443 3045

Lassila & Tikanoja is a service company that is putting the circular economy into practice. Together with our customers, we keep materials, manufacturing sites and properties in productive use for as long as possible and we enhance the use of raw materials and energy. This is to create more value with the circular economy for our customers, personnel and society in a broader sense. Achieving this also means growth in value for our shareholders. Our objective is to continuously grow our actions’ carbon handprint, our positive effect on the climate. We assume our social responsibility by looking after the work ability of our personnel as well as offering jobs to those who are struggling to find employment, for example. With operations in Finland and Sweden, L&T employs approximately 7,400 people. Net sales in 2024 amounted to EUR 770.7 million. L&T is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

