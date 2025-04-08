Impaired Driving Victims and Survivors Gather for MADD Canada’s National Conference and Candlelight Vigil

OAKVILLE, Ontario, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More than 100 people from across the country will gather this weekend in Toronto at MADD Canada’s annual National Conference for Victims and Survivors of Impaired Driving and Candlelight Vigil of Hope and Remembrance.

For those affected by impaired driving, the emotional toll is immeasurable. MADD Canada’s National Conference, the only event of its kind in Canada, provides a compassionate space where attendees can find support, share experiences, and access valuable resources. Through keynote addresses, workshops, and group discussions, participants will gain insights into navigating grief, trauma, and the complexities of the criminal justice system. Sessions will explore topics such as coping with loss, understanding trauma, and strategies for self-care. Specialized programming will also be available for youth aged 15 to 24, recognizing their unique challenges. Additional healing activities, including art therapy, Indigenous ceremonies, and wellness sessions, offer alternative paths to support and resilience.

“When you lose someone to impaired driving, it feels like the world keeps moving while yours has stopped,” said MADD Canada National President Tanya Hansen Pratt. “Seeing my mom’s photo at the Vigil is a painful reminder of everything I’ve lost, but it’s also a reminder that I am not alone. In that room, I also find strength. We are in this together.”

The Candlelight Vigil of Hope and Remembrance is the most emotional part of the weekend. During the ceremony, photos of victims and survivors are displayed, tributes are read, and candles are lit for each individual, ensuring their memories are never forgotten.

Candlelight Vigil Details

Date:

Saturday, April12, 2025 Time:

7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Location:

Delta Hotels Toronto Airport & Conference Centre, 655 Dixon Road, Toronto, ON

Media are welcome to attend the Vigil but must RSVP in advance.

Every year, hundreds of Canadians are killed, and thousands more are injured in impaired driving crashes. MADD Canada remains committed to supporting victims and survivors of this violent crime. In addition to the annual conference, MADD Canada offers year-round services, including virtual support groups, guidance through the legal process, assistance with Victim Impact Statements, and various memorial initiatives to ensure those affected by impaired driving are never forgotten.

MADD Canada extends its gratitude to the many Canadians whose generous donations help make this conference possible.

About MADD Canada

MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in close to 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. To learn more, visit www.madd.ca.

