TransGlobal Assets Inc. (OTC: TMSH) Set to Transform Fintech and Dating with AI-Powered Platforms: Intelligent Debt Solutions and DateGuard

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransGlobal Assets Inc. (OTC: TMSH), an innovation-focused technology company, is preparing to unveil two revolutionary platforms that leverage artificial intelligence to solve deeply human challenges—financial instability and emotional disconnection. Under the leadership of CEO Michael Berman, the company is poised to disrupt both the fintech and dating sectors with Intelligent Debt Solutions and DateGuard, two purpose-built applications engineered for real-world impact.

Rooted in the belief that technology should empower, not overwhelm, TransGlobal Assets is committed to reshaping the way we approach personal finance and modern relationships—infusing empathy, intelligence, and ethical design into every interaction.

Intelligent Debt Solutions – Redefining Financial Recovery for Individuals and Businesses

Debt is more than just a financial issue—it’s a psychological weight that affects millions daily. TransGlobal Assets is developing Intelligent Debt Solutions, a sophisticated AI-powered platform designed to turn debt resolution into a proactive, personalized, and empowering experience for both individuals and businesses.

Key Features & Benefits:

For Individuals:

Real-Time Behavioral Insights: By analyzing intent signals and financial behavior, the platform can detect when users are actively seeking help and immediately respond with personalized debt consolidation options.

By analyzing intent signals and financial behavior, the platform can detect when users are actively seeking help and immediately respond with personalized debt consolidation options. Smart, Custom Solutions: Tailored repayment strategies based on income, obligations, credit profile, and future goals.

Tailored repayment strategies based on income, obligations, credit profile, and future goals. Always-On Virtual Support: A 24/7 intelligent assistant helps users stay on track, offering alerts, scenario planning, and motivation along the way.

A 24/7 intelligent assistant helps users stay on track, offering alerts, scenario planning, and motivation along the way. Path to Credit Health: Designed to help improve credit outcomes and restore long-term financial stability.

For Businesses:

AI-Driven Collection Workflows: Leverages predictive analytics to enhance recovery strategies while maintaining consumer respect and engagement.

Leverages predictive analytics to enhance recovery strategies while maintaining consumer respect and engagement. Enhanced Communication: Behavioral data helps craft timing and tone that resonate with customers, increasing successful outcomes.

Behavioral data helps craft timing and tone that resonate with customers, increasing successful outcomes. Operational Efficiency: Automates key aspects of debt recovery to reduce costs and increase ROI without sacrificing the human touch.

“We view financial wellness as a foundational right,” said Michael Berman, CEO of TransGlobal Assets Inc. “By aligning real-time data with ethical AI practices, we’re enabling smarter solutions for individuals in distress and equipping businesses with tools that are both effective and empathetic.”

DateGuard – A Smarter Way to Connect: Genuine, Game-Free, AI-Enhanced Dating

The dating world has become cluttered with algorithms that favor quick swipes over meaningful connections. TransGlobal Assets is tackling this modern dilemma head-on with DateGuard—a next-generation AI-powered platform focused on deep compatibility, safety, and real intent.

Key Features & Benefits:

True Compatibility Matching: Goes far beyond surface-level bios. DateGuard uses advanced AI to understand communication styles, emotional profiles, and relational values—creating matches rooted in substance.

Goes far beyond surface-level bios. uses advanced AI to understand communication styles, emotional profiles, and relational values—creating matches rooted in substance. Adaptive Learning Engine: The platform continuously learns from user behavior to improve match quality and interaction dynamics over time.

The platform continuously learns from user behavior to improve match quality and interaction dynamics over time. Game-Free Zone: DateGuard is designed to cut through emotional games, performative behavior, and hidden agendas. By identifying authentic user intent, it fosters transparent, honest interactions from the start.

is designed to cut through emotional games, performative behavior, and hidden agendas. By identifying authentic user intent, it fosters transparent, honest interactions from the start. Safety & Moderation: AI-driven tools enhance user protection, monitor suspicious activity, and promote respectful engagement.

AI-driven tools enhance user protection, monitor suspicious activity, and promote respectful engagement. Conversational Intelligence: A proprietary feature in development will offer real-time coaching and engagement cues, helping users communicate with more confidence and clarity.

A proprietary feature in development will offer real-time coaching and engagement cues, helping users communicate with more confidence and clarity. Intent Filtering: Whether users are looking for long-term relationships or shared values, DateGuard will allow them to filter accordingly—minimizing wasted time and increasing satisfaction.

“DateGuard is for people who are tired of surface-level interactions and ready for something deeper,” added Berman. “We’re using AI to move past endless swiping and create space for intentional, emotionally intelligent connections.”

Two Platforms. One Mission: Human-Centered Innovation

With Intelligent Debt Solutions and DateGuard, TransGlobal Assets is advancing a clear mission: to apply AI in ways that genuinely improve lives. Whether addressing the stress of debt or the frustration of modern dating, the company is focused on delivering tools that combine data intelligence with human compassion.

Both platforms are currently in advanced development with pilot rollouts planned for Q2 and Q3 of this year. The company welcomes collaboration from strategic partners, beta users, and mission-aligned investors as it moves toward commercial launch.

For more information, please visit msgholdings.ai or contact us at info@msgholdings.ai. Follow us on X: https://x.com/mindwellsol and YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaU0PHqGk-7uKGcqYsfZIew.

About TransGlobal Assets Inc. (OTC: TMSH)

TransGlobal Assets Inc. is a publicly traded, innovation-driven company dedicated to building technology platforms that solve real-world problems with a human-first approach. By harnessing artificial intelligence, behavioral science, and ethical design, the company is committed to delivering solutions that improve financial wellness, emotional connection, and everyday life experiences.

Forward-Looking Statements:

