Beat the April 15 Tax Deadline, But Don’t Leave Money Behind

KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the deadline to file taxes only 7 days away, H&R Block (NYSE: HRB), the company that pioneered the tax prep category 70 years ago, is providing crucial last-minute tips to help taxpayers navigate the final stretch of tax season while ensuring no dollar is left behind. According to IRS data, 2025 filings are slightly lower compared to last year1, which means millions of taxpayers will be scrambling to meet the April 15th deadline.

“Each year, millions of taxpayers leave billions of dollars behind because they miss valuable deductions and credits they're entitled to,” said Andy Phillips, Vice President of The Tax Institute at H&R Block. “Filing taxes can be stressful, especially when you're facing a fast-approaching deadline, but it is important to be thorough and thoughtful when gathering documents and preparing a return because it could be the difference between owing or getting money back.”

H&R Block’s The Tax Institute is a team of tax attorneys, CPAs, and enrolled agents who constantly monitor and analyze federal and state tax code changes to enable the company’s vast network of 60,000 tax professionals and DIY products to address each taxpayer’s unique situation, from life changes to changing tax laws.

Tax Codes That Maximize Your Refund

H&R Block helps over 20 million clients each year get back or keep every dollar they’ve earned. Here are the top recommendations to reduce tax liability and maximize refunds.

File Even If You Can’t Pay: Many people think if they can’t pay, they shouldn’t file—but that’s a big mistake. The penalty for failing to file on time is ten times the penalty for failing to pay on time. Even if you can’t pay by the due date, you will save money by filing on time.

Many people think if they can’t pay, they shouldn’t file—but that’s a big mistake. The penalty for failing to file on time is ten times the penalty for failing to pay on time. Even if you can’t pay by the due date, you will save money by filing on time. Double-Check Your Dependents: Those who support an elderly parent, an adult child, or even a non-relative living in the home, might be able to claim them as a dependent and get extra credits or deductions. Many people assume only young children qualify, but taxpayers should account for all other dependents for possible tax benefits. The child and dependent care credit is another benefit that can help cover a percentage of expenses such as daycare, childcare and summer camp, for a child under 13 years old. This credit can also be available for the costs of caring for a spouse or parent if they cannot care for themselves.

Those who support an elderly parent, an adult child, or even a non-relative living in the home, might be able to claim them as a dependent and get extra credits or deductions. Many people assume only young children qualify, but taxpayers should account for all other dependents for possible tax benefits. The child and dependent care credit is another benefit that can help cover a percentage of expenses such as daycare, childcare and summer camp, for a child under 13 years old. This credit can also be available for the costs of caring for a spouse or parent if they cannot care for themselves. Don't Leave Money Behind: The most common missed credits and deductions are: Education Credits: Students and parents often overlook education credits such as the American Opportunity Tax Credit (AOTC) and the Lifetime Learning Credit (LLC). Child Tax Credit (CTC) : The Child Tax Credit is up to $2,000 per child under the age of 17, with up to $1,700 being fully refundable even if no taxes are owed. Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) : This credit is designed to benefit low to moderate-income workers. Many eligible taxpayers miss out on this credit because they don't realize they qualify.

The most common missed credits and deductions are: Consider filing even if you aren’t required to file : Individuals who don’t meet the minimum income threshold often don’t file because they aren’t required to, but they may qualify for certain credits that result in a refund.

Individuals who don’t meet the minimum income threshold often don’t file because they aren’t required to, but they may qualify for certain credits that result in a refund. Retirement Plan/IRA Early Withdrawal Penalty: There are now two new exceptions to the 10% penalty on early withdrawals from retirement plans or IRAs for emergency personal expenses and for victims of domestic abuse.

There are now two new exceptions to the 10% penalty on early withdrawals from retirement plans or IRAs for emergency personal expenses and for victims of domestic abuse. Natural Disasters: Legislation passed in December allows tax filers to claim losses not reimbursed by insurance without itemizing, meaning they can deduct that loss while still claiming the standard deduction.

Legislation passed in December allows tax filers to claim losses not reimbursed by insurance without itemizing, meaning they can deduct that loss while still claiming the standard deduction. Include All Sources of Income: Everyone—and especially gig workers, side hustlers and online sellers—should pay attention to the new 1099-K rules. Many will receive a 1099-K for the first time, as the reporting threshold for online sales and third-party payment apps has lowered significantly from $20,000 to $5,000.

Because these credits and deductions often go unclaimed, H&R Block offers a free Second Look® tax review to double-check up to three years of tax returns for missed credits or deductions. No other company offers this extensive of a review for free2.

Expert Help No Matter How You File

The American tax code contains nearly 10,000 sections with up to 174 pages for each, making filing taxes daunting without professional help. Filers with complex tax situations may benefit from expert assistance. H&R Block offers a range of resources and flexible filing options to help last-minute taxpayers file with confidence and get their maximum refund, guaranteed3.

Assisted: File in as little as one hour with options to drop off your documents, meet virtually or in-person with one of the 60,000 company tax professionals at one of 9,000 offices. H&R Block has locations in every state and within 5 miles of most Americans many of which have same-day appointments available.

File in as little as one hour with options to drop off your documents, meet virtually or in-person with one of the 60,000 company tax professionals at one of 9,000 offices. H&R Block has locations in every state and within 5 miles of most Americans many of which have same-day appointments available. DIY Online: File on your own with H&R Block’s DIY online filing tools, supported by AI Tax Assist and Live Tax Pro Support. Clients can ask unlimited questions through AI Tax Assist and receive live support, free of charge in all DIY paid editions.

File on your own with H&R Block’s DIY online filing tools, supported by AI Tax Assist and Live Tax Pro Support. Clients can ask unlimited questions through AI Tax Assist and receive live support, free of charge in all DIY paid editions. Tax Pro Review: Filers using H&R Block’s intuitive DIY tax prep service, can add Tax Pro Review any time during the online filing process to have a tax pro review your tax return for any errors or missed opportunities. Once complete the tax pro will sign and file the return on the client’s behalf. This provides extra peace of mind for filers who want the flexibility of preparing their own return and the confidence of an experienced tax pro reviewing their return to ensure accuracy.

Filers using H&R Block’s intuitive DIY tax prep service, can add Tax Pro Review any time during the online filing process to have a tax pro review your tax return for any errors or missed opportunities. Once complete the tax pro will sign and file the return on the client’s behalf. This provides extra peace of mind for filers who want the flexibility of preparing their own return and the confidence of an experienced tax pro reviewing their return to ensure accuracy. DIY Software: Download our award-winning desktop software trusted by millions of Americans for over twenty years.

"Whether completing your own taxes online or getting expert assistance from one of our tax pros, we are here to help our customers file accurately, confidently and get their maximum refund guaranteed," said Phillips.

What To Do If You Are Unable to File On Time?

If you are unable to file your taxes by the April 15th deadline, requesting an extension may be a good option. This will give filers until October 15th, 2025, to file a return, but it's important to remember that an extension to file is not an extension to pay.

Filers will still need to estimate their tax liability and pay any amount due by April 15th to avoid penalties. Remember that the IRS may have already granted extensions to those affected by natural disasters. Check the IRS website to see if you qualify for automatic relief before requesting an extension.

1 According to the IRS filing season statistics as of 3/28/2025.

2 At participating offices. Fees apply to file an amended return. The IRS allows taxpayers to amend returns from the previous three tax years to claim additional refunds to which they are entitled.

3 All tax situations are different. Not everyone gets a refund. See hrblock.com/guarantees for complete details.

