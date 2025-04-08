Infinite Reality Surpasses 150 Million Interactions In Immersive Experiences Built for Brands

NEW YORK, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinite Reality (iR), an innovation company powering the next generation of digital media and ecommerce through extended reality (XR), artificial intelligence (AI), and other immersive technologies, today announced it has surpassed 150 million consumer interactions inside its web-based 3D experiences, including virtual stores and showrooms built for global brands and government entities. This milestone metric represents a collection of data the company has amassed about how consumers navigate and shop in 3D digital environments such as immersive websites.

The more than 150 million interactions represents an array of engagement behaviours including:

Clicks on product imagery

In-world game play, including scavenger hunts and quizzes

Ecommerce cart activity including adding-to-cart

Sign-ups for loyalty programs, promotional offers, and email newsletters

Chats with AI-powered agents

Video views

Social media content sharing

Clicks on navigational hotspots

These instances have been summed across nearly 500 immersive experiences built by Infinite Reality in collaboration with leading brands and governmental organizations including Crate & Barrel, e.l.f. Cosmetics, L’Oréal, J.Crew, Vodafone, Warner Bros. Discovery, Swarovski, and the Ministry of Finance of the UAE, to name a few. The immersive websites invite visitors to explore photo-real 3D products, play interactive games, receive AI-powered customer support, and get swept into brand storytelling, all while enjoying a frictionless path to purchase through existing ecommerce platform integrations such as Shopify, SAP, Magento, and Salesforce Commerce Cloud. The milestone includes interactions with immersive elements hosted on the Obsess and Landvault platforms, which Infinite Reality acquired in January 2025 and July 2024 , respectively. But it does not include any data collected from its newly launched no-code 3D website SaaS tool, iR Studio, the recently acquired music platform, Napster , or from experiences the company has built on third party platforms such as ROBLOX.

“This is a meaningful milestone for our company,” said John Acunto, Co-Founder and CEO of Infinite Reality. “The volume and quality of engagement we are seeing within the iR platform is proof that immersive media is effective at captivating consumers and delivering results for brands looking to grab and hold the attention of consumers outside of the traditional digital advertising and internet ecosystem.”

According to a 2023 Coresight Research study , 88% of brands that implement immersive experiences see a lift in sales, with 77% reporting increased product clicks and 67% citing new customer acquisition. As Coresight notes, immersive commerce is no longer a future trend; it's a must-have investment for modern retail. Whether in fashion, beauty, or entertainment, Infinite Reality customer case studies show 3D environments outperforming traditional 2D commerce:

A luxury fashion brand saw a 75% higher conversion rate and 19% higher average order value (AOV) than its ecommerce site.

and than its ecommerce site. A global toy company saw a 25% higher add to cart rate compared to its ecommerce site.

compared to its ecommerce site. A music and entertainment company drove a 39% increase in merchandise conversion rate, and sold out of merchandise exclusive to the immersive experience, within the first week.



There are nearly 27 million ecommerce stores worldwide today, and online retail sales are now growing at a faster pace than in-store sales. Meanwhile, the average shopper’s attention span has dwindled to less than five seconds—muddling the purchase funnel in a highly saturated market. Retailers are eager to understand how to win the diminishing attention of consumers, and turn that attention into sales.

More than 80% of U.S. consumers today play video games, and for Gen Z this percentage is even higher. These gaming-fluent consumers expect their digital interactions to be visual, play-centric and even spatial - whether they’re playing video games, chatting with friends or shopping. Just as social media once acted as the throughline to millennials, gamified environments are increasingly becoming an entry point for companies to connect with younger audiences, including Gen Z and Gen Alpha.

Infinite Reality is redefining how brands grow in a digital-first world. Its web-based immersive experiences require no apps, downloads, or expensive hardware, offering a frictionless gateway into 3D shopping. Fully integrated with platforms like Shopify and Salesforce Commerce Cloud, these experiences extend beyond existing ecommerce sites, turning product discovery into an engaging, interactive journey that drives real results. While most of the 150 million interactions to date stem from iR Enterprise experiences built for major Fortune 500 brands, the recent launch of iR Studio is democratizing access to this game-changing technology. iR Studio’s no-code platform empowers businesses of any size—from small mom and pop shops to sophisticated D2C operations—to build their own immersive storefronts.

“150 million interactions is just the beginning,” added Samantha Kobrin, VP of Enterprise Marketing of Infinite Reality. “We know that the majority of Gen Z and Gen Alpha consumers are playing games online, and we’re ready to meet these generations on their terms by offering them a more gamified, visual way to shop.”

