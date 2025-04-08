Allegro MicroSystems Expands Motor Control and Thermal Management Solutions to Capitalize on Growing e-Mobility and Automation Markets

MANCHESTER, N.H., April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (“Allegro”) (Nasdaq: ALGM), a global leader in power and sensing solutions for motion control and energy-efficient systems, today announced three new solutions designed to enhance motor control and thermal management performance in e-mobility and industrial automation applications. These new solutions, the ACS37035 and ACS37630 current sensors, and the A89347 automotive-grade fan driver IC, provide advanced capabilities for a wide range of applications.

“Our latest motor control and thermal management solutions reflect Allegro’s commitment to delivering innovative technology that enhances efficiency and performance across automotive and industrial applications,” said Ram Sathappan, Vice President of Global Marketing and Applications at Allegro. “The ACS37035 and ACS37630 provide industry-leading accuracy and noise immunity for precise motor control for demanding applications such as robots, industrial motors and electric vehicle traction inverters. The A89347 fan driver IC ensures quiet, reliable operation in seat- and battery-cooling applications in the e-mobility space. We are excited to highlight these products as a forward-looking solution for simplifying design, improving overall system efficiency, and empowering our customers to innovate and deliver exceptional value.”

ACS37035 Current Sensor

Allegro's ACS37035 high-accuracy current sensor boasts a 1 MHz bandwidth and 0.45 µs typical response time, enabling precise measurement of high-frequency currents in fast control loops. Its differential sensing capability, combined with a Common-Mode Rejection Ratio (CMRR) of 4 mA/Gauss, provides high immunity to external magnetic fields, ensuring accurate measurements even in noisy environments. With a ±3% sensitivity error over temperature and a maximum offset voltage of ±15 mV, the sensor minimizes error and improves system performance. This high level of precision and noise immunity enables tighter control loops, resulting in improved motor efficiency, reduced power consumption, and smoother operation. Target applications include motor control, load detection and management, and switch-mode power supplies.

ACS37630 Current Sensor

Designed for U-core current sensing applications like xEV traction inverter and battery management systems, the ACS37630 offers high bandwidth (up to 250 kHz) and a fast analog output with a 1.6 µs typical response time. Its vertical Hall technology enables sensing parallel to the package surface, ideal for system integration with U-core magnets. This contactless, non-invasive current sensing solution eliminates the need for C-core magnets, simplifying assembly and reducing system complexity. With a sensitivity of ±0.7% and offset of ±5 mV, the ACS37630 provides precise current measurements over the full automotive Grade 0 operating temperature range of –50 to +150°C. A simplified design and high accuracy reduce current sensing system design and manufacturing complexity while lowering costs and improving system reliability.

A89347 Fan Driver IC

Allegro’s A89347 is an automotive-grade, sensorless sinusoidal three-phase BLDC driver for EV seat- and battery-cooling fans. It offers integrated closed-loop speed control, minimizing vibration and audible noise. Additionally, a customizable speed curve, configured via EEPROM, allows for tailored performance in various fan applications. The A89347 features slew rate control, lock detection, and a low-power standby mode with a current consumption of just 10 µA. Flexible control contributes to quieter, more efficient fan operation, while lower power consumption extends battery life. This AEC-Q100 qualified IC ensures reliable operation in automotive environments.

The ACS37035 and ACS37630 are available now, and the A89347 will be available this summer. All devices will include evaluation boards and comprehensive support resources to assist customers with design and development.

To learn more about Allegro’s latest motor control and thermal management solutions, visit ACS37035, ACS37630 and A89347.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. is leveraging more than three decades of expertise in magnetic sensing and power ICs to propel automotive, clean energy and industrial automation forward with solutions that enhance efficiency, performance and sustainability. Allegro’s commitment to quality drives transformation across industries, reinforcing our status as a pioneer in "automotive-grade" technology and a partner in our customers' success. For additional information, visit https://www.allegromicro.com/en/.

Media Contact:

Andrew MacLellan

Corporate Communications

(617) 633-4909

am@embedded-pr.com

Allegro Contact:

Ram Sathappan

Vice President of Global Marketing and Applications

rsathappan@allegromicro.com