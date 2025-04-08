Consumers Shop at 39 Unique Retailers a Year, Focusing on Convenience and Value, Reports Circana

Chicago, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The average U.S. household shops across 39 unique retailers annually, with omnichannel shoppers spending nearly twice as much as brick-and-mortar or e-commerce shoppers1. This shift highlights an evolving consumer landscape where value, convenience, and occasion-based spending impact buying behavior, according to recent research by Circana LLC.

The latest research, A Day in the Life of the Complete Consumer, provides a detailed look at how and where consumers are spending their money, from essential purchases to small indulgences. While overall consumer spending remains strong, shifting trade-offs and an increasingly omnichannel approach are reshaping the retail and foodservice industries.

"Our study shines a light on the trade-offs consumers face daily, whether it’s choosing value at dollar stores or splurging on small indulgences like gourmet coffee," said Michelle Bennett, executive vice president of Consumer and Shopper Insights at Circana. "By understanding these moments, companies can align their offerings to what really matters to today’s shoppers, driving loyalty and long-term growth."

Key Findings Include:

Low-income households are increasing trips to value retailers and dollar stores, while high-income households are driving growth in club stores and e-commerce.

As consumers get squeezed, “everyday indulgences” play a key role in consumer spending, with notable growth in small luxury purchases, such as gourmet coffee, prestige beauty products, and premium-priced candles.

Consumers are becoming more selective with what they buy, shopping more often but buying fewer categories.

There are pockets of growth, such as convenience-driven meal preparation, often incorporating air fryer usage. This trend is growing at lunch and dinner occasions, driving shifts in how consumers shop and eat.

Americans’ love for beverages shows no signs of slowing down. Beverage-only snack occasions are on the rise across both retail and foodservice, with energy and nutrition drinks leading the way. Meanwhile, portable beverageware has enjoyed double-digit growth for two consecutive years2.

"Consumers’ behaviors and expectations continue to evolve rapidly, and businesses must stay agile," said Stephanie Epperson, vice president of Consumer and Shopper Insights at Circana. "The Complete Consumer research allows companies to anticipate these shifts and meet consumers where they are, whether it’s offering personalized solutions or meeting demand for convenience and quality."

