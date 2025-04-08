Acuity Insights Recognized as One of Canada’s Top Small & Medium Employers

TORONTO, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acuity Insights , the leading provider of admissions assessment, program management, and analytics solutions for higher education, announces that it has won Canada's Small and Medium Employers Award. The award ranks top-performing small and medium companies based on workplace excellence, culture, and innovative employer policies.

Acuity fosters a culture grounded in innovation, collaboration, and continuous learning – empowering individuals to thrive through personal growth initiatives, professional development, and career fulfillment opportunities. The company’s flexible, supportive, and remote-first work environment, designed to help employees excel personally and professionally reflects its commitment to employee well-being and growth. With self-directed vacation, a company-wide two-week year-end closure, and a culture that prioritizes work-life balance, team members are encouraged to recharge and grow. Acuity invests in each employee’s development with a $3,000 annual learning budget, while offering equity ownership, comprehensive health and wellness benefits, parental leave top-ups, and a retirement savings match – ensuring long-term support and shared fulfillment.

"This recognition for Acuity is a testament to the incredible team and our shared workplace built on genuine care for one another,” says Meegan Carlson, VP, People & Revenue Operations, at Acuity Insights. “We are incredibly proud of this achievement and of our culture that proves flexibility and growth go hand in hand."

About Canada’s Top Small & Medium Companies

Canada’s Top Small & Medium Employers is an editorial competition that recognizes outstanding small and medium enterprises (SMEs) across Canada that lead the nation in creating exceptional workplaces and progressive human resources policies. To qualify, commercial organizations must have fewer than 500 employees, based on the SME definition used by Statistics Canada. Editors at Mediacorp review employers on eight criteria, which have remained consistent since the project’s inception:

Mediacorp’s editors assess companies against their industry peers, considering factors such as employment growth and unique human resource initiatives.

About Acuity Insights

Acuity Insights is the leading provider of admissions assessment, program management, and analytics solutions for higher education. The company’s solutions help higher education institutions deliver on their mission holistically, considering the whole student, widening pathways into higher education, and ensuring both student and program success. Its Casper situational judgment test (SJT), created by researchers at McMaster University, has been taken by more than 1 million applicants since its inception. It is the most widely used open-response SJT in higher education and is backed by almost 20 years of efficacy research. Recognized as one of Canada’s Top Growing Companies by the Globe & Mail for the past six consecutive years, Acuity’s solutions are used by nearly 650 higher education programs worldwide.

