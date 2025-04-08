Twisted Tee Time: Do you love Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea and golf enough to drop everything and fly to Georgia's most famous golf city this weekend?

BOSTON, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We hear there’s something pretty big going down in Georgia this weekend… and it doesn’t have anything to do with peaches (although Twisted Tea Peach on the back nine of the golf course is unbeatable if you ask us). Twisted Tea, America’s no. 1 hard iced tea¹, wants to send our most twisted golf fan to spend the weekend in a certain city in Georgia to soak up the city’s finest spring weather, catch a whiff of freshly bloomed azaleas on the fairway, crush a couple of buckets of Twisted Teas and help them attend the biggest event in sports this weekend.

There’s just one catch: Would you be willing to drop everything and fly to Georgia for the weekend when Twisted Tea calls?

Beginning Thursday, April 10 at 7 a.m. EST and only running until 7 p.m. EST, Twisted Tea is calling on our most die-hard, golf-loving, Twisted Tea fans to tell us what they’re willing to drop with just a few hours’ notice at TwistedTeeTime.com for the chance to spend the weekend in Georgia’s most famous golf city with an equally twisted buddy.

From the birth of your first-born, your significant other’s birthday or maybe even your own brother’s wedding, we’re looking for the most dedicated fans to tell us the most twisted thing they’re willing to miss. After entry (and probably sneaking the day’s action from work), start packing and make sure you’re near your phone because one lucky fan will receive a call at 8:30 p.m. EST to accept their prize. The winner and their guest will fly to Georgia’s golf capital the very next morning for a weekend unlike any other.

The winning fan will receive a trip for two from Friday, April 11 through Monday, April 14, including:

Two round-trip flights and airport transfers

Three-night, double occupancy accommodations

Hospitality package for two for the Saturday and Sunday championship rounds

$1,000 spending stipend

Entry is limited to U.S. residents 21+ with entries judged on their passion for attending the trip, originality and love of Twisted Tea. Full rules can be found here: TwistedTeeTime.com/official-rules.

“Twisted Tea fans are wildly passionate about two things: drinking Twisted Tea and activities that allow you to drink Twisted Tea – golf included,” said senior brand director, Erica Taylor. “And since everything we do, we do for our fans, we’re psyched to turn one lucky fan’s bucket list dream into reality.”

And while they wait for the call, whether catching the action on TV or hitting the links, fans are encouraged to grab Twisted Tea at their local store, bar, restaurant, golf course and beyond. Made with real brewed tea and no carbonation, Twisted Tea tees up the fun wherever you are with 5% ABV and a wide variety of flavors. Find the nearest Twisted Tea retailer at twistedtea.com/locations and follow along @TwistedTea on X, Instagram, and Facebook.

