Twisted Tea Launches Limited-Edition Twistmas Stocking Filled with Hard Iced Tea for the Holidays

BOSTON, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea, the nation’s no. 1 hard iced tea brand¹, is back with a special edition Twistmas Stocking to keep fans twisted throughout the holiday season.

Whether you’ve been naughty or nice, there’s no coal in this stocking – just cold ones. This limited-edition holiday pack comes loaded with nine Twisted Teas and a built-in dispenser for easy access. Pop this puppy on your mantle, under the tree or in the fridge for the gift that will keep on giving!

“Twisted Tea fans really get into the holiday spirit – from creating ornaments out of empty cans to swapping holiday lights for Twisted Tea Lights – so we’re giving them another way to deck the halls this year,” said Erica Taylor, senior brand director for Twisted Tea. “The Twistmas Stocking is festive, functional and the gift that everyone 21+ will want this year.”

We’re dropping a limited quantity of this holiday must-have starting today at GiveThemBeer.com, so secure yours before they’re gone!

Mark your calendars for additional drops that will take place on:

Thursday, December 4

Monday, December 8

Thursday, December 11

Monday, December 15

The Twisted Tea Twistmas Stocking retails for $18, so save the dates to grab yours and say, “Merry Twistmas!” Only those 21 years of age or older may purchase.

About Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea:

Twisted Tea, the No. 1 refreshing hard tea in the country, was founded in 2001 on the twisted promise that a hard iced tea should taste like real iced tea. Incredibly smooth and refreshing, Twisted Tea is made with real brewed tea for a delicious, easy to drink hard tea available in a variety of flavors, including fan favorites, Original and Half & Half. For more information, visit www.twistedtea.com.

About Boston Beer Company:

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM) began in 1984 brewing Samuel Adams beer and has since grown to become one of the largest and most respected craft brewers in the United States. We consistently offer the highest-quality products to our drinkers, and we apply what we’ve learned from making great-tasting craft beer to making great-tasting and innovative “beyond beer” products. Boston Beer Company has pioneered not only craft beer but also hard cider, hard seltzer, and hard tea. Our core brands include household names like Angry Orchard Hard Cider, Dogfish Head, Samuel Adams, Sun Cruiser, Truly Hard Seltzer, and Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea. We have taprooms and hospitality locations in California, Delaware, Massachusetts, New York, and Ohio. For more information, please visit our website at www.bostonbeer.com, which includes links to our respective brand websites.

¹Source: Circana MULO + Conv; L52WE 11/03/2025