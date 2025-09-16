Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea Launches First-Ever Hispanic Advertising Campaign; Collaborates with Award-Winning Hispanic Chefs on Twisted Tea-Infused Grilling Sauces

Boston, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea, the nation’s No. 1 hard tea iced*, is launching its first-ever U.S. Hispanic advertising campaign to welcome more people to the party than ever before.

Designed to authentically celebrate culture, flavor and community, Twisted Tea is debuting brand-new Spanish-language support across media, retail, influencers and more to introduce America’s favorite hard iced tea to Hispanic drinkers throughout the country. Developed in collaboration with agency partner, Loud And Live Marketing, this campaign captures the energy of backyard asados, tailgates and every impromptu celebration in between. And at the center of it all? Twisted Tea doing what Twisted Tea does best: bringing people together and turning the day up a notch with a whole lot of flavor and fun.

CHEF COLLABORATIONS

At the heart of this campaign is Twisted Tea’s collaboration with three award-winning Hispanic chefs – bringing together culinary and creative talent across the country to create Twisted Tea-infused grilling sauces. Perfect for the tailgate and beyond, these limited-edition sauces were inspired by each chef’s culinary expertise and heritage. Chef partners and their custom Twisted Tea creations include:

Chef Eduardo Lara from Wolf of Tacos in Miami designed the mildly spicy grilling sauce he’s called The Redemption. A tangy, slightly sweet and fruity sauce made with Twisted Tea, this offers a pleasant yet numbing peppery heat. Rooted in asada tradition, this is made with hibiscus and guajillo chiles to create a sweet and smokey chamoy sauce.

designed the mildly spicy grilling sauce he’s called A tangy, slightly sweet and fruity sauce made with Twisted Tea, this offers a pleasant yet numbing peppery heat. Rooted in asada tradition, this is made with hibiscus and guajillo chiles to create a sweet and smokey chamoy sauce. Chef Anastacia Quiñones-Pittman from Eledi in Dallas used Twisted Tea as a main ingredient to create Tamarindo Twist . A tangy, slightly sweet sauce with tartness that cuts through grilled or smoked meats, Tamarindo Twist is inspired by classic BBQ flavors and the bold, fruity kick of chamoy. On the heat scale, this one sits in the middle.

used Twisted Tea as a main ingredient to create . A tangy, slightly sweet sauce with tartness that cuts through grilled or smoked meats, Tamarindo Twist is inspired by classic BBQ flavors and the bold, fruity kick of chamoy. On the heat scale, this one sits in the middle. Chef duo Alex & Elvia Garcia from Evil Cooks in Los Angeles created our spiciest grilling sauce they dubbed Twisted Tail. Made with smoky mortia chilies and chile de árbol, this is a tangy-sweet salsa that blends the brightness of traditional salsa ranchera with Twisted Tea’s smooth sweetness.

Once sauces were tested and perfected on an open-flame using custom Twisted Tea-branded grills made by Texas-based NOMAD Grills, each chef collaborated with award-winning illustrator Carlos Solano to design unique labels to visually represent their creations. For a behind-the-scenes look at how these sauces and illustrations came to life, check out their personal stories here.

Fans eager to get their hands on a Twisted Tea grilling sauce kit, you’re in luck! Available exclusively on Twisted Tea’s Tea Store beginning Tuesday, September 16, fans can purchase Twisted Tea Grilling Sauce Kits delivered right to their door, just in time for the tailgate. Snag ‘em while supplies last!

MEDIA AND MORE

Now running across streaming TV, paid social and digital platforms, Twisted Tea has released the brand’s first Spanish-language ads. A twist on the brand’s established Tea Drop campaign, brand-new :15 and :30 spots feature a backyard party that brings together friends and family across generations to “Keep it Twisted.”

Twisted Tea will also activate on-the-ground experiences across key markets in California, Florida and Texas as part of this Hispanic campaign beginning now and rolling through next year. Pop-up samplings, local partnerships and experiential activations will support the brand’s continued focus to introduce Hispanic drinkers to the brand.

“Twisted Tea has always been a brand that’s about bringing more people to the party, so this new Hispanic campaign is a way to continue to do just that,” said senior brand director, Erica Taylor. “Over the past several years, we’ve seen Hispanic households grow, and we know once they’re introduced to the brand, they quickly become fans! An opportunity to authentically talk to those drinkers who haven’t heard about Twisted Tea before, this is just another example of how the brand will foster its passionate – and growing – fanbase.”

For more information about Twisted Tea, visit TwistedTea.com and follow along on social @TwistedTea.

About Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea:

Twisted Tea, the No. 1 refreshing hard tea in the country, was founded in 2001 on the twisted promise that a hard iced tea should taste like real iced tea. Incredibly smooth and refreshing, Twisted Tea is made with real brewed tea for a delicious, easy to drink hard tea available in a variety of flavors, including fan favorites, Original and Half & Half. For more information, visit www.twistedtea.com.

About Loud And Live:

Loud And Live is an award-winning full-service marketing agency that converts culture into commerce by creating experiences that authentically connect brands with people and inspire action. We specialize in delivering cross-functional marketing campaigns that leverage culture and insights to drive impactful results. With expertise in strategy, creative, digital, social, content development, shopper, experiential, and culture-led marketing, we craft solutions that resonate deeply with diverse audiences. As both a producer and owner of music, lifestyle, and cultural events, we understand how to help brands connect with audiences in meaningful and impactful ways. Headquartered in Miami with a presence across the U.S., Puerto Rico, and Latin America, Loud And Live delivers strategies, campaigns, experiences, and results that move people and brands forward.

