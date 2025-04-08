Flywire Deepens Collaboration with Ellucian to Deploy Software and Payment Solutions to Banner through Integrations via Ellucian Ethos

BOSTON and ORLANDO, Fla., April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, at the Ellucian Live conference, Flywire Corporation (Nasdaq: FLYW) (Flywire), a global payments enablement and software company, announced newly deployed integrations with Ellucian , a leading provider of software and services built to power higher education. Flywire’s new integration pathway with Ellucian Ethos, Ellucian’s API layer, enables institutions to accelerate their implementations of Flywire’s solutions, and ensures Flywire can be implemented on any Ellucian instance, including Banner and Colleague SaaS. These new achievements build off of Flywire and Ellucian’s award-winning integrations that enhance the student experience, while reducing complexity for institutions.

George Mason University in the United States leveraged Flywire’s Ellucian Ethos integration to successfully deploy Flywire Collection Management software, allowing, among other things, single sign-on access for students directly from their familiar Banner interface. Additionally, Oxford Brookes University will be the first institution to go live with Flywire’s Ellucian Ethos integration for international payments, making Flywire the first Ethos integration in the United Kingdom.

Flywire successfully deploys Banner integration via Ellucian Ethos at George Mason University

George Mason University, a longtime client using Flywire for cross-border tuition payments, leveraged Flywire’s Student Financial Software (SFS) integration via Ellucian Ethos to implement Flywire’s Collection Management solution. This automates the past-due collection process, providing proactive visibility and alerts to prompt student engagement, offering flexible payment plans, and accelerating collection timelines and cash flow. With the Flywire SFS/Ellucian integration, past-due accounts are loaded seamlessly, communications are automated, and students are always able to see their accurate balance, saving significant time and resources for administrative staff. Additionally, for staff, they can manage all workflows related to the student financial journey from their familiar Banner or Colleague platform.

“As a result of the Flywire SFS integration with Ellucian Banner, our students have secure, single sign-on access to our collection management application,” said Bill Cunningham, Director of Student Accounts at George Mason University. “This makes it easier for them to view their past-due balance and take action before it becomes a collection issue. This also reduces the workload for our internal collections team. The project was also one of the smoothest we’ve seen.”

Oxford Brookes University in the U.K. leverages Flywire’s payments integration with Ellucian Ethos & EPS

One of Ellucian's earliest adopters to integrate a payment solution via Ellucian Ethos & EPS, Oxford Brookes University in the U.K., is leveraging the integration between Flywire and Ellucian Banner to offer a streamlined payment experience with hundreds of payment choices to their students and families directly within their Banner instance, without significant IT investment. Additionally, Flywire helps their students and families easily make and track payments in native currencies, and they get the benefit of seeing and accessing all payment information within their familiar Banner workflow.

“Embedding Flywire’s payment solution into our student information system makes it a natural part of the workflow – for both students and our finance team,” said a representative from Oxford Brookes. “Regardless of where they are in the world, students can easily and securely view charges and make payments. At the same time, reconciliation is fully automated and our systems are updated in real time. That kind of tight integration will drive huge efficiencies for our finance team.”

Building on a longstanding partnership between Flywire and Ellucian

With a singular focus on higher education, Ellucian has been empowering colleges and universities with powerful, enterprise solutions for over 50 years. Now, more than 2,900 higher education institutions across the globe rely on Ellucian for everything from managing business workflows to improving the student experience. This has been the driving force behind the long-standing partnership between Ellucian and Flywire. Thanks to ongoing innovation and collaboration, Flywire has previously been named an Ellucian Partner of the Year for Integration Excellence, recognition that highlights how Flywire’s integrations reduce complexity for institution administrators wanting to offer a streamlined experience with more flexible payment options to students and their families.

Additional benefits of Ellucian/Flywire integrations include:

Convenient and secure digital payment experience – Flywire’s powerful Global Payment Network allows students to securely pay in 140+ currencies across 240+ countries and territories with hundreds of payment options

– Flywire’s powerful Global Payment Network allows students to securely pay in 140+ currencies across 240+ countries and territories with hundreds of payment options Real-time payment and payment plan updates and automated reconciliation – via seamless data flow between Flywire and Ellucian Banner and Ellucian Colleague systems

– via seamless data flow between Flywire and Ellucian Banner and Ellucian Colleague systems Consolidated payment options – ability to offer a variety of payment options in one place accelerates funds flow, eases reconciliation, and streamlines financial operations



“Our ability to embed intuitive payment capabilities directly into Ellucian’s existing workflows enables schools to optimize the student financial experience, expand payment options, and streamline their backend financial processes,” said David King, Chief Technology Officer at Flywire. “And as one of the first partners to integrate a payment solution via Ellucian Ethos and EPS, Flywire is committed to building off a longstanding relationship to continue to drive technical innovation for global institutions.”

Zach Tussing, Director of Partnerships, Ellucian, added: “The Flywire and Ellucian teams have been working closely together to deliver an improved integration and an innovative customer experience. Flywire’s powerful global payments network and payments software, integrated with Ellucian’s suite of products, will deliver significant improvements for institutions around the world.”

About Flywire

Flywire is a global payments enablement and software company. We combine our proprietary global payments network, next-gen payments platform and vertical-specific software to deliver the most important and complex payments for our clients and their customers.

Flywire leverages its vertical-specific software and payments technology to deeply embed within the existing A/R workflows for its clients across the education, healthcare and travel vertical markets, as well as in key B2B industries. Flywire also integrates with leading ERP systems, such as NetSuite, so organizations can optimize the payment experience for their customers while eliminating operational challenges.

Flywire supports more than 4,500 clients with diverse payment methods in more than 140 currencies across 240 countries and territories around the world. Flywire is headquartered in Boston, MA, USA with global offices. For more information, visit www.flywire.com . Follow Flywire on X (formerly known as Twitter), LinkedIn and Facebook .

About Ellucian

With more than 2,900 customers in over 50 countries, Ellucian delivers technology solutions that drive student success and institutional excellence. For more information visit www.ellucian.com.

