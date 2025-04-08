Thomson Quantum AI Partners with SEALSQ to Equip 60,000 of Their Hardware Devices (Computers, Laptops, Servers, All in One) with Advanced Post-Quantum Security Technology

Geneva, Switzerland, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced that it has entered into a strategic agreement with Thomson Quantum AI (“Thompson”), a spin-off of Thomson COMPUTING METAVISIO SA, integrate its Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) technology into Thomson’s hardware ecosystem. The agreement covers an initial deployment of SEALSQ’s post-quantum Root-of-Trust security into 60,000 Thomson laptops, tablets, and smartphones. By early 2026, Thomson devices will also incorporate SEALSQ’s Trusted Platform Module (TPM), delivering end-to-end quantum resistant protection.

Thomson aims to be the first company offering secure laptops engineered specifically for the quantum computing era. SEALSQ Post Quantum Root-of-Trust and TPM will enable efficient data authentication, digital signatures, and encryption, using Quantum Resistant algorithms running on a chip that meets internationally recognized certifications such as TCG’s TPM 2.0 and NIST FIPS 140-3. As recently demonstrated by SEALSQ, the chip’s hardware platform design also provides significant gain in energy and time when running NIST-recommended post-quantum algorithms KYBER and DYLITHIUM.

Stephane Français, CEO at Thomson Computing METAVISIO commented, “We are thrilled to bring this technology to market through Thomson with its wide portfolio of laptops, tablets, and other computing devices.” He added, “This partnership enables Thomson to deliver post-quantum ready hardware built entirely in France, ensuring full control over supply chain security while equipping businesses and consumers with next-generation protection. Together, SEALSQ and Thomson offer a clear and manageable path toward cryptographic agility, and adapt their security infrastructure without operational disruptions.”

Carlos Moreira, CEO and Founder of SEALSQ commented, “The market is showing strong interest for our upcoming quantum resistant TPM technology, with more than 60 large electronic device makers currently discussing potential implementation. We are delighted to sign this first partnership with Thomson, a leading player in the French commercial laptop industry”

To further accelerate global preparedness, SEALSQ and Thomson are launching a Quantum Ready Program, aimed at guiding companies through the transition to quantum-secure infrastructure. As quantum computing moves from research labs to real-world applications, this initiative will provide tools, skills, and strategic roadmaps to help enterprises remain competitive and secure in the post-quantum era.

Quantum computing is no longer a theoretical concept. It is becoming a practical, high-impact technology, with the United Nations declaring 2025 the International Year of Quantum Science and Technology. With billions of dollars in global investment, quantum development is advancing rapidly, but recent research shows that only 12% of business leaders feel prepared to face the changes it will bring. This partnership between SEALSQ and Thomson is designed to close that gap, delivering the solutions needed to thrive in the next wave of technological transformation.

Use Cases of SEALSQ’s Post-Quantum Hardware in Thomson Quantum AI Devices

1. Securing Personal and Enterprise Devices Against Quantum Threats

SEALSQ’s Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) hardware enables laptops, tablets, and smartphones to resist future quantum computer attacks. These devices will use quantum-resistant encryption to protect emails, stored data, files, and logins, ensuring long-term confidentiality even if quantum decryption becomes a reality.

2. Trusted Platform Module (TPM) for Device Integrity

With SEALSQ’s TPM integrated into Thomson hardware, users gain a secure root of trust. This ensures that the system boots securely, verifies software integrity, and prevents tampering. It’s critical for secure remote work, government applications, and enterprise environments.

3. End-to-End Secure Communications

The PQC hardware enables ultra-secure communication channels for video conferencing, messaging, and data exchange. This is vital for executives, journalists, defense contractors, and anyone transmitting sensitive data.

4. Cryptographic Agility and Compliance

SEALSQ’s cryptographic engine supports both current standards and future post-quantum algorithms (like KYBER and DILITHIUM), making Thomson devices crypto-agile. This ensures compliance with upcoming international security standards from NIST and the EU.

5. Digital Identity and Authentication

Devices secured with SEALSQ chips can issue and manage digital certificates, enabling strong, hardware-based identity verification. This is essential for secure access to enterprise systems, financial apps, government portals, and medical records.

6. Blockchain and Web3 Integration

For users leveraging Web3 and blockchain technologies, the SEALSQ chip offers secure key generation and storage. It protects wallets, digital assets, and smart contracts from both conventional and future quantum attacks.

7. IoT Device Security

The hardware is also ideal for securing smart accessories, edge devices, and connected peripherals in Thomson’s ecosystem. It authenticates devices and encrypts data, shielding IoT networks from eavesdropping or hijacking.

8. Secure AI and ML Operations

When Thomson Quantum AI devices are used to run local AI models, the PQC chip ensures the training data and inferences remain confidential and unaltered. This is key for privacy-preserving AI in sectors like healthcare, finance, and smart cities.

9. Long-Term Data Protection

Post-quantum security protects not just current communications, but also archives and long-life assets (e.g., medical files, legal contracts, IP). SEALSQ’s hardware ensures this data remains confidential and verifiable for decades.

10. National Security and Critical Infrastructure

Devices equipped with SEALSQ’s PQC chips are ready for use in critical infrastructure sectors—such as energy, defense, telecommunications, and transportation—where post-quantum readiness is a growing mandate.

About Thomson Quantum AI

Thomson Quantum AI is a spin-off of Thomson METAVISIO SA, a French company founded in 2013. It designs and distributes computing devices and accessories, and is now focused on integrating AI and quantum-secure technologies to meet the demands of tomorrow’s digital world.

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit www.sealsq.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipates will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.