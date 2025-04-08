SUTNTIB AB “Tewox” has signed a general contracting agreement for retail park development in Utena

Vilnius, Lithuania, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The special closed-end real estate investment company AB Tewox has signed a general contracting agreement with UAB Baltijos Pašvaistė for the development of approximately 5,000 sqm retail park located at Kupiškio st. 50, Utena. The project has already secured lease agreements for more than 50% of gross leasable area, including one with the anchor tenant. Construction is scheduled to start in April and be completed by the end of 2025.

