SUTNTIB AB Tewox publishes its NAV for November 2025

Vilnius, Lithuania, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



As at the end of November 2025, the net asset value (NAV) of SUTNTIB AB Tewox increased to EUR 46,043,930, compared to the previously determined NAV of EUR 44,897,707 at the end of October 2025.

The share price increased to EUR 1.0999, from EUR 1.0725 at the end of October 2025. The pro-forma internal rate of return (IRR) increased to 3.72%, compared to previously announced IRR of 3.09% at the end of October 2025.

Contact person for further information:

Paulius Nevinskas

Manager of the Investment Company

paulius.nevinskas@lordslb.lt

https://lordslb.lt/tewox_bonds/