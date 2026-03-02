SUTNTIB AB Tewox publishes its NAV for February 2026

Vilnius, Lithuania, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



As at the end of February 2026, the net asset value (NAV) of SUTNTIB AB Tewox decreased to EUR 45,016,740, compared to the previously determined NAV of EUR 45,333,036 at the end of January 2026.

The share price decreased to EUR 1.0753, from EUR 1.0829 at the end of January 2026. The pro-forma internal rate of return (IRR) decreased to 2.90%, compared to previously announced IRR of 3.15% at the end of January 2026.

Contact person for further information:

Paulius Nevinskas

Manager of the Investment Company

paulius.nevinskas@lordslb.lt

https://lordslb.lt/tewox_bonds/