Vision Processing Unit Market to grow USD 13.90 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 20.04% | SNS Insider

According to the SNS Insider,“The Vision Processing Unit Market was valued at USD 2.70 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 13.90 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 20.04% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”

Surging VPU Demand Fueled by AI, AR/VR, and ADAS Innovations

With the incorporation of AI, the advancement of AR/VR technology and advancements of automotive safety systems, the vision-processing unit (VPU) market is growing at an alarming rate. VPUs, designed for high-speed AI-driven image processing with low power consumption, are becoming more common in smartphones, cameras, drones, and smart devices. With growing adoption of AR and VR applications over gaming, healthcare, and industrial industries, VPUs are in demand for enhanced visual processing in real-time and to enable ultimate immersive experiences. The growing popularity of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) in the automotive industry is also driving the adoption of VPU for real-time image recognition, object detection, and accurate navigation. The U.S. VPU market, valued at USD 0.70 billion in 2023, is projected to grow at a 19.84% CAGR through 2032, due to growing adoption in automotive, healthcare, and consumer electronics industries. As deep learning, edge computing, and hardware architecture continue to advance, VPUs will play a pivotal role in AI-driven smart vision applications.

Vision Processing Unit Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 2.70 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 13.90 Billion CAGR CAGR of 20.04% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Fabrication Process (≤16 nm, >16-28 nm)

• By Application (Smartphones, Drones, Cameras, AR/VR, ADAS, Others)

• By Vertical (Consumer electronics, Security and surveillance, Automotive, Healthcare, Others) Key Drivers • Accelerating VPU Demand Driven by AI Integration AR VR Growth and ADAS Advancements.



• VPU Market Opportunities Expand with Intelligent Surveillance Smart Devices Robotics and 5G Integration.

Key Industry Segmentation

By Fabrication Process

The 16-28 nm node technology dominated the Vision Processing Unit (VPU) market in 2023, capturing 58.1% of the market share, owing to the right mix of performance, power efficiency and cost-effectiveness. Commonly found in smart-phones, cameras and automotive systems, it maximizes data throughput, reducing both wasted power and heat.

The ≤16 nm segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032, owing to a higher demand for high-performance VPUs in AR/VR, AI devices, and autonomous vehicles. By incorporating this technology into their products, engineers will be able to create chips capable of advanced visual processing, while also improving power and area efficiency.

By Application

In 2023, smartphones dominated the Vision Processing Unit (VPU) market, accounting for 39.3% of the share, driven by advanced camera modules, AI-powered features, and enhanced image processing. VPUs play a crucial role in both high-end and mid-range smartphones, enabling AR applications, battery optimization, and facial recognition for superior camera performance.

The AR/VR segment is expected to grow at a strong CAGR from 2024 to 2032, fueled by rising demand for immersive experiences in gaming, healthcare, and training. VPUs enhance AR/VR headsets with real-time motion tracking and object detection, driving demand for low-power visual processing solutions.

By Verticals

In 2023, the consumer electronics segment dominated the Vision Processing Unit (VPU) market, accounting for 28.5% of the global share. The demand for VPUs has increased with their common use in smartphones, tablets, smart TVs and wearables, improving image recognition, video processing and energy consumption. VPUs, which are designed for high-performance, advanced visual capabilities, have become must-have components as consumers demand high-performance devices.

The security & surveillance segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032, driven by rising demand for real-time video analytics, facial recognition, and motion detection. Growing public safety concerns and smart security adoption further boost VPU demand.

North America Leads VPU Market, While Asia Pacific Emerges as a High-Growth Region

North America dominated the Vision Processing Unit (VPU) market in 2023, holding a 35.7% share, driven by a strong presence of leading tech companies, high R&D investment, and rapid adoption of advanced technologies. Major players like Intel, Qualcomm, and Ambarella integrate VPUs into smartphones, security systems, and AR/VR applications, while Intel’s Movidius VPUs power smart cameras and drones. The region’s growing ADAS adoption, led by Tesla and General Motors, further boosts demand.

Asia Pacific is set to witness the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032, owing to the growing demand for consumer electronics, smart city projects and expanding automotive production in the region. Tech titans like Huawei and Samsung, for documentation-related devices use VPUs instead of traditional processors for AI-enhanced smartphone cameras, and China’s Hikvision is putting VPUs in its smart surveillance systems. As technology is adopted at a fast pace, Asia Pacific is expected to play an important role in driving the growth of VPU market.

Recent Development

June 3, 2024 – Intel Core Ultra processors, featuring advanced Neural Processing Units (NPUs), are revolutionizing HP AI-powered laptops by enhancing speed, efficiency, and AI task handling. These processors optimize performance for tasks like 3D modeling, machine learning, and real-time video enhancements.

April 2, 2025 – Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Plus 8-core chip, built on a 4nm architecture, brings Oryon CPU cores and a dedicated NPU for AI tasks, making Copilot+ PCs more affordable and efficient.

Table of Contents - Major Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Application-Specific

5.2 Technical Performance

5.3 Software & Ecosystem

5.4 Innovation & Technological Advancement

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Vision Processing Unit Market Segmentation, by Fabrication Process

8. Vision Processing Unit Market Segmentation, by Application

9. Vision Processing Unit Market Segmentation, by Vertical

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profiles

13. Use Cases and Best Practices

14. Conclusion

