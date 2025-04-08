Lone Star Tattoo Removal Now Open to Serve Dallas-Fort Worth

DALLAS, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lone Star Tattoo Removal is the newest destination for expert laser tattoo removal and permanent makeup removal in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. With Astanza Trinity laser technology and a commitment to exceptional results, Lone Star is here to help Texans erase the past and make room for new beginnings.

Specializing in complete and partial tattoo removal and permanent makeup removal—including microblading, lip blush, beauty marks, and more—Lone Star Tattoo Removal offers a solution for those looking to refresh, revise, or completely remove their ink. Whether clients want to clear a canvas for new artwork, lighten an existing tattoo for a cover-up, or remove an unwanted cosmetic procedure, the certified professionals at Lone Star Tattoo Removal provide safe and effective treatments tailored to individual goals.

“We’re excited to bring advanced laser tattoo removal services to the DFW community,” said Sean Gallina, Founder and Certified Laser Specialist of Lone Star Tattoo Removal. “Our mission is to empower clients by giving them control over their skin and self-expression.”

Lone Star Tattoo Removal utilizes industry-leading laser technology with three versatile wavelengths designed to treat all ink colors on all skin types. Focusing on client comfort, education, and satisfaction, the team provides personalized consultations to develop treatment plans that align with each client’s needs.

The grand opening of Lone Star Tattoo Removal marks an exciting addition to the Dallas-Fort Worth aesthetic and wellness scene. To celebrate its launch, Lone Star is offering limited-time special pricing for first-time clients. To book a free consultation or learn more about the services available, visit lonestartattooremoval.com or call (972) 360-8101.

About Lone Star Tattoo Removal

Founded with a passion for skin aesthetics and giving people a second chance, Lone Star Tattoo Removal is dedicated to providing safe, effective, and personalized laser services to clients in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Using FDA-cleared laser technology, they cater to a diverse clientele, ensuring great results for any skin type and any tattoo ink color.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Sean Gallina

sean@lonestartattooremoval.com

(972) 360-8101

About Astanza Laser

Astanza helps build and expand aesthetic businesses by providing unparalleled support alongside advanced laser technology. Our lasers are trusted by healthcare professionals , aesthetic providers , entrepreneurs , med spas , tattoo studios , correctional facilities , and nonprofit organizations worldwide.

Included with every laser purchase is the Astanza Experience, an all-encompassing support system featuring a 3-Business Day Service Guarantee, Lifetime Training and Clinical Support, and a customizable Business Builder System. Astanza’s aesthetic laser technology is comprised of the Trinity , Duality Signature , Eternity TSR , MeDioStar ® , PicoStar ® , DermaBlate ® , and QuadroStarPRO YELLOW laser machines.

Astanza is a certified Great Place to Work ™, named Inc. 2023 Best in Business Services and Correctional Re-Entry Services , ranks #27 on Fortune’s 2024 Best Workplaces in Health Care™, #47 on Fortune’s 2024 Best Places to Work in Texas™, and #80 on Fortune’s 2024 Best Small Workplaces™ nationwide.