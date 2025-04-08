‘SHIZA Developer’ Launches in Open Beta, Enabling Drag-and-Drop Agentic AI Workflow Creation

New York, NY, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SHIZA (Shared Human Intellect Zonal Agents), pioneering the convergence of AI and Web3 technologies, has officially launched the open beta of its flagship product, "SHIZA Developer". This innovative platform enables creators of all technical backgrounds to build custom AI agentic workflows with unprecedented ease, utilizing a simple drag-and-drop interface.

In today's rapidly evolving AI landscape, concerns about job displacement are growing. SHIZA addresses this challenge by empowering individuals to become active participants in the AI economy rather than passive observers.

Built on an LLM-agnostic architecture, SHIZA Developer greatly broadens the accessibility of AI creation with its low / no-code, drag-and-drop interface, empowering users to easily build, deploy, and own their AI agents with little to no programming experience.

SHIZA Developer intelligently routes tasks across multiple language models, while the solution’s intuitive drag-and-drop interface enables true ease of use and customization for individuals. Whether you're designing a customer support bot, a personal assistant, or a task automation tool, SHIZA gives you the ability to bring your ideas to life in minutes.

“Before you can own your AI, you need to be able to build your AI. This open beta marks a major step forward in our mission to make powerful AI accessible, flexible, and easy to build with,” said Syed Hussain, Founder and CEO of SHIZA. “We are shifting the AI narrative from fear to agency, allowing individuals to actively shape and participate in the AI-driven future, ushering in the age of personal AI ownership.”

SHIZA is building a future where the richness of the human experience—personal insights, skills, preferences, and knowledge—can be captured, structured, and shared. In the SHIZA ecosystem, users can create their own custom knowledge stores, called "Intellects," which represent their unique thinking patterns and problem-solving approaches. These Intellects aren't static files or databases—they're dynamic assets that will soon be tradeable in SHIZA's upcoming "Knowledge-as-a-Service" marketplace, where individuals retain full ownership of their intellectual contributions while participating in a vibrant knowledge economy.

Future plans include the launch of the consumer-facing application SHIZA Companion, which is currently in the prototype stage of development and will serve as users’ dashboard to interact with SHIZA.

For more information, visit: https://www.shiza.ai/

About SHIZA

Led by an experienced team with deep capital markets, Web3, data analytics, AI, and ML backgrounds, Shared Human Intellect Zonal Agents (SHIZA) pioneers digital sovereignty by empowering individuals to own their AI and transform their intellect into valuable assets. Our LLM agnostic orchestration layer and cryptographically secured ILMs ensure personal data remains private by transforming human intellect into sovereign AI agents, utilizing a unique LLM agnostic orchestration layer. Visit www.shiza.ai for more information.

*Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended that you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

Media contact: shiza@transformgroup.com