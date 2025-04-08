AUO Showcases Diverse Display Solutions Driven by Revolutionary Display Technology at Touch Taiwan

HSINCHU, Taiwan, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Under the theme "Beyond Vision - Create the Ultimate," AUO will showcase advanced technology at Touch Taiwan 2025, the annual gala for the display industry, taking place at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center April 16-18, 2025.

Leveraging its leading display technology and solutions, AUO continues to navigate trends and push limits. AUO leads its subsidiaries and ecosystem partners to showcase an array of innovative products that represent breakthroughs in display technology, dimensions and forms at three exhibition zones in line with the company's core operating pillars: Display, Mobility Solution, and Vertical Solution. Together with its customers and value chain partners, the company will present smart display solutions in real-world scenarios as well as diversified integrated solutions across smart retail, enterprise, medicine and other fields, driving a more intelligent and intuitive user experience and unlocking the future of vision with greater value and convenience.

Advanced Display Solutions featuring Innovative Dimensions, Forms, and Technology, Boosting Cross-domain Applications for AI-driven Security Protection and Energy-efficient Green Technologies

AUO’s Micro LED will lead the way in demonstrating the company’s breakthroughs in advanced displays at two exhibition zones: “Display” and “Mobility Solution”. In response to the massive power consumption and privacy issues caused by AI computing and training amid global digital transformation and the growing awareness of environmental protection and low-carbon emission, AUO is also actively developing advanced display solutions for energy saving and privacy protection purposes to create added value for future applications.

The World's Largest Single Module, Offering Infinite Tilting Possibilities, and The Thinnest Screen, Delivering Transparent Interactive Experience

AUO’s showcase will include Micro LED products created, for the first time, in partnership with customers, such as: a collaborative 127-inch TV made of the world's largest* single module 42-inch Micro LED displays developed by AUO with a display brightness of up to 1000nits; and a full range of Micro LED TVs in collaboration with Samsung Electronics, using AUO's Micro LED backplane technology and borderless design for infinite tilting possibilities. Through efforts to increase the yield rate of large-sized modules and optimize cost-effectiveness, AUO has maintained exceptional color performance on ultra-large screens and redefined the display experience, raising the bar for commercial applications and enjoyable entertainment.

In addition to visual impact, AUO has further enhanced the interactive features of its displays to deliver a more engaging user experience and enhance communication efficiency. The world's thinnest* and first-of-its-kind 17.3-inch dual-sided transparent Micro LED display is designed to show different information on each side, creating a distinctive "transparent" interactive experience. Among its use cases are interactive, first-class cabin interfaces that facilitate seamless communication between passengers and flight attendants via real-time translation on a transparent screen. The display also has use in commercial advertising, home decoration, points of sales and many other fields where the display can increase tech and style while also transmitting information.

Advanced Security Protection, Large-Sized Energy-Saving Displays Catering to AI and Green Trends, Catalyzing Digital and Low-Carbon Transformation

By removing the need for color filters, Field Sequential Color LCD (FSC-LCD) triples the backlight use rate, assuring low energy consumption, in contrast to ordinary LCDs that have a high energy consumption. Based on this innovative, green technology, AUO has developed the world's first* large-sized, high-resolution, energy-efficient and wide-color-gamut 65-inch 8K FSC LCD. Leveraging novel liquid crystal materials, it is powered by an ultra-high refresh rate, active RGB LED backlight technology and an AI-optimized algorithm to achieve low color break-up and superior color gamut resolving image flicker and visual fatigue experienced in previous-generation FSC displays. In addition to providing better display effects, AUO's FSC LCD is expected to contribute to digital and low-carbon transition by consuming less power as it becomes bigger, compared to other displays of the same dimensions.

In response to the privacy protection needs arising from the use of massive data databases for AI model training and commercial applications, AUO has created a 16-inch Security Protection Display. It adopts a specialized custom watermark that is invisible to the naked eye and only appears when a camera is filming. It ensures that viewers can browse clear images as usual, while at the same time preventing improper image capture, unauthorized filming and data leakage. The solution may also be paired with an AI camera in the future to automatically detect individuals nearby or approaching cameras and instantly reveal or conceal the watermark, greatly improving the data security of using displays in public places and establishing a convenient and reliable interactive environment.

AUO Smart Cockpit to Redefine Smart Mobility Experience at Touch Taiwan 2025

AUO, together with its subsidiary BHTC, has fused state-of-the-art Micro LED display technology with automotive computing solutions, to create a new display experience in the cockpit and a complete range of smart mobility solutions. At the "Smart Mobility" exhibition zone, AUO is presenting its Smart Cockpit 2025, a crowd favorite from CES 2025, as well as BHTC's sophisticated automotive HMI solutions and integrated control systems, highlighting the company’s prominent progress in redefining the smart mobility experience.

AUO's Smart Cockpit 2025 incorporates Micro LED technology to deliver advantages in transparency, large size and flexibility. Together with BHTC, the company brings to life its vision for the future of mobility through a stunning array of automotive Display HMI solutions, including the Virtual Sky Canopy, the XR Interactive Window, the Morphing Center Control, the Foldable Cruise Pilot, and the Horizon Image Glass. These brilliant Micro LED applications, which extend across the sunroof, side windows, center console and steering wheel, create an immersive, user-centric HMI amplified by AI. This provides both drivers and passengers with an intuitive experience and intelligent cockpit.

Intuitive, safe and visually appealing, the disruptive design of force-sensitive, immersive displays

BHTC has leveraged extensive expertise in HMI design to introduce the Micro LED-based, foldable, force-sensitive Haptifold Display. This solution integrates the center console and temperature control functions, and applies an avant-garde, minimalistic design language to improve space efficiency and comfort. The haptic feedback also makes driving safer and more intuitive. The Holographic HeadUp Display (HHUD) combines AR-HUD and PHUD functions in a single module to balance optimal performance and aesthetically pleasing design. With a screen brightness of up to 5000 nits, visibility in bright light – as well as a safe and immersive driving experience – is guaranteed.

Touch Taiwan will host the 2025 International Smart Display Application Conference, where AUO and its subsidiaries will give speeches on display-related topics. In particular, AUO's Chief Technology Officer Wei-Lung Liau will discuss the trends of smart display applications in a speech titled “ Navigating the Future of Display .” Other speakers include: Ivan Wu, Vice President of Display Product R&D who will introduce the future of Micro LED applications ; and Michael Jaeger, CEO of BHTC, who will share his insights into smart cockpit and display solutions .

* Based on the available market research information as of April 8, 2025 (Taiwan time).

