Heilind Electronics Announces New Distribution Agreement with Panasonic Industry

WILMINGTON, Mass., April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heilind Electronics , a leading global distributor of electronic components, is excited to announce a new distribution agreement with Panasonic Industry, a renowned provider of high-performance electronic solutions for various applications.

This collaboration enhances Heilind's extensive portfolio by integrating Panasonic Industry's state-of-the-art electronic components, reinforcing its commitment to delivering best-in-class interconnect, sensors, and electromechanical solutions. This partnership ensures that customers have access to a wider range of cutting-edge technologies to meet the demands of industrial, automotive, and consumer electronics markets.

Panasonic Industry offers an extensive lineup of sensors, relays, switches and connectors. Known for their reliability and innovation, these solutions support critical applications in industrial automation, renewable energy, automotive systems, and IoT advancements.

“Our partnership with Panasonic Industry represents a key step in expanding our ability to supply innovative and high-quality component solutions to our customers,” said Sal Baldo, Heilind Electronics, NA Director of Supplier Relations. “Panasonic Industry’s reputation for engineering excellence aligns with Heilind’s focus on providing superior products and support. This collaboration strengthens our ability to serve engineers and manufacturers with the right solutions for their designs.”

