Decisions of the Organisational Meeting of Harvia Plc’s Board of Directors on 8 April 2025

STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE

8 April 2025, at 6:00 p.m. EEST





Heiner Olbrich was elected the Chair and Catharina Stackelberg-Hammarén was elected the Vice Chair of the Board of Directors at the Board of Directors’ organisational meeting that took place today after Harvia Plc’s Annual General Meeting.

The Board of Directors elected from among its members Petri Castrén (Chair), Hille Korhonen, Anders Holmén and Markus Lengauer as members of the Audit Committee.

The Board of Directors elected from among its members Heiner Olbrich (Chair), Olli Liitola and Catharina Stackelberg-Hammarén as members of the Personnel and Remuneration Committee.

Independence of the members of the Board of Directors

The Board of Directors assessed the independence of its members in accordance with the Finnish Corporate Governance Code 2025 for listed companies. All members of the Board of Directors are independent of the company and its significant shareholders.

HARVIA PLC

BOARD OF DIRECTORS





For further information

Heiner Olbrich, Chairman of the Board of Directors, tel. +49 171 339 1191

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy

Main media

www.harvia.fi





Harvia is one of the leading companies operating in the sauna market globally, as measured by revenue. Harvia’s brands and product portfolio are well known in the market, and the company’s comprehensive product portfolio strives to meet the needs of the international sauna market of both private and professional customers.

Harvia’s revenue totaled EUR 175.2 million in 2024. Harvia Group employs approximately 700 professionals in Finland, United States, Germany, Romania, China and Hong Kong, Austria, Italy, Estonia, and Sweden. The company is headquartered in Muurame, Finland, adjacent to its largest sauna and sauna component manufacturing facility.

Read more: https://harviagroup.com