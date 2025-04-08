SalMar - Q1 2025 Trading update

Consolidated harvest volumes in Q1 2025 are:

Farming Central Norway: 21.1

Farming Northern Norway: 19.3

SalMar Ocean: 1.2

Icelandic Salmon: 1.1

Total: 42.7

All figures in 1,000 tonnes gutted weight.

As communicated during the last quarterly presentation in February, the focus has been on building biomass during the period. Therefore, most of the volume has been harvested late in the quarter, and there has also been a need to harvest fish due to fish welfare.

The Q1 2025 report will be released on Tuesday 20 May at 06:30 CEST, the following presentation will be available through Norwegian webcast at 08:00 CEST and English webcast (recording) at 10:00 CEST.

