Prioritize on-farm safety for the next generation with BASF Safety Scouts

CALGARY, ALBERTA, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BASF is proud to support the next generation of farmers with BASF Safety Scouts, an interactive program that promotes the foundations of on-farm safety. The BASF Safety Scouts program provides 2,000 BASF Safety Scout and BASF Safety Captain kits annually at no cost to farm families across Canada. The kits are designed to encourage farm children to take on the role of safety ambassador on their farm.

The BASF Safety Scouts program is a key pillar of how BASF supports the communities where their customers live, work, and play. It reflects the commitment BASF has to safety and the importance of working together to support safer agricultural communities.

“Our children’s safety must always come first on the farm, and it is particularly important we keep safety top of mind during busy seasons,” said Leta LaRush, Vice President, Business Management at BASF Agricultural Solutions Canada. “Initiatives like BASF Safety Scouts provide valuable resources that help farm families and communities invest in on-farm safety. By prioritizing these programs, we can work together to shape a safer and brighter tomorrow for Canadian agriculture.”

The free activity kits provide interactive resources that can help farm families introduce children to the foundations of farm safety in a fun and engaging way. Available to order online while supplies last, BASF Safety Scout (ages three to six) and BASF Safety Captain (ages seven and up) kits include a child-sized safety vest and activity sheets that spark important conversations about on-farm safety.

"Safety starts with conversations and awareness,” said Sandra Miller, Executive Director, Canadian Agricultural Safety Association (CASA). “The BASF Safety Scouts program helps farm families start those important conversations about safety, giving them the tools and resources to take proactive steps and build a culture of safety on the farm.”

BASF is proud to partner with CASA to invest in additional resources promoting farm safety. As the exclusive presenting sponsor of the second annual CASA Kids FarmSafe Week from May 12 to 18, BASF is excited to work together to promote awareness, education and a shared commitment to agricultural safety. More details on the second annual CASA Kids FarmSafe Week will be available in the coming weeks. Additional safety resources can be found on the CASA website, including the BASF Safety Scouts ‘Journey Through Farmland’ game and teaching kit.

"BASF has been a key partner in promoting farm safety with CASA for years. Their ongoing support through initiatives like the BASF Safety Scouts program, Kids FarmSafe Week and our resource hub are helping protect farm families and raise awareness across the agricultural community," said Miller.

For more information about BASF Safety Scouts and to order BASF Safety Scout or BASF Safety Captain kits, speak with your BASF Representatve, or visit the website. Share stories of your BASF Safety Scout or BASF Safety Captain staying safe on the farm with #BASFSafetyScouts on X or Instagram.

About BASF’s Agricultural Solutions division

BASF Canada Agricultural Solutions, headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, has over 625 employees who work at one of three production facilities across Canada including: Lethbridge, Saskatoon, and Regina, or one of several research farms across the Canadian prairies. Agricultural Solutions is the largest division of BASF Canada Inc., working closely with the regional Agricultural Solutions team, collaborating on research and product development that benefits North American growers. To find out more about BASF Canada Agricultural Solutions, visit www.agsolutions.ca or follow us on X and Instagram.

Everything we do, we do for the love of farming. Farming is fundamental to provide enough healthy and affordable food for a rapidly growing population, while reducing environmental impacts. That’s why we are working with partners and experts to integrate sustainability criteria into all business decisions. With €919 million in 2024, we invest in a strong R&D pipeline, combining innovative thinking with practical action in the field. Our solutions are purpose-designed for different crop systems. Connecting seeds and traits, crop protection products, digital tools and sustainability approaches, to help deliver the best possible outcomes for farmers, growers and our other stakeholders along the value chain. With teams in the lab, field, office and in production, we do everything in our power to build a sustainable future for agriculture. In 2024, our division generated sales of €9.8 billion. For more information, please visit www.agriculture.basf.com or our social media channels.

About BASF

BASF Canada, headquartered in Mississauga, is a subsidiary of BASF SE and an affiliate of BASF Corporation in North America. BASF has approximately over 1,100 employees in Canada and had sales of $2.6 billion in 2024. For more information about BASF Canada’s operations, visit www.basf.com/ca.

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. Our ambition: We want to be the preferred chemical company to enable our customers’ green transformation. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. Around 112,000 employees in the BASF Group contribute to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio comprises, as core businesses, the segments Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, and Nutrition & Care; our standalone businesses are bundled in the segments Surface Technologies and Agricultural Solutions. BASF generated sales of €65.3 billion in 2024. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchange in Frankfurt (BAS) and as American Depositary Receipts (BASFY) in the United States. Further information at www.basf.com.

