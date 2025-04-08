Announcement regarding the publication of the Consolidated audited annual information for 2024

AUGA group, AB under restructuring, code 126264360, address Konstitucijos ave. 21C, Vilnius (hereinafter – the Company), has announced its 2025 investor calendar with a scheduled publication of the Consolidated audited annual information for 2024 on April 8 of this year. Additionally, the Company has planned to provide information regarding the convocation of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and its agenda. However, the Consolidated audited annual information for the 2024 financial year will not be published on the scheduled date.

The main reason for this postponement stems from the fact that restructuring processes are underway in some of the group companies and within the Company itself. It requires the implementation of additional obligations and procedures, such as the preparation and alignment of restructuring plans.

The Company will make every effort to publish the Consolidated audited annual information by April 30, 2025, and plans to inform investors about the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and its agenda.

Contacts:

CFO of AUGA group, AB under restructuring

Kristupas Baranauskas

+370 5 233 5340