BILI Social, Part of Allied Energy Inc. (OTC:AGGI), Wins Three Global Awards for Creator-Led Campaigns at BOLD Awards VI

MIAMI and TORONTO, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BILI SOCIAL, an indirect subsidiary of Allied Energy Inc (OTC:AGGI), is the social commerce platform redefining how creators and brands connect, made waves on the international scene last week, taking home three awards at a global innovation event in Lisbon, Portugal. The winning campaigns - each rooted in authentic, creator-led content – were developed in partnership with top brands Finish and Giuseppe Pizza (Dr. Oetker).

The global recognition underscores BILI’s rapid rise as a go-to creative and tech partner for brands looking to drive culturally resonant marketing that converts.

Bold campaigns, big results:

Boldest Marketplace – BILI Social

BILI Social’s core platform was recognized for its unique ability to empower everyday creators to collaborate directly with brands. The platform enables brands to activate social campaigns at scale – without sacrificing authenticity. Recognized for transforming the way creators monetize their content and connect with brands through a powerful, scalable social commerce platform.

“Our mission has always been to democratize influence by connecting brands with real people who love what they’re sharing,” said Adrian Capobianco, Co-Founder and CEO of BILI Social. “To be honoured alongside our clients and peers from around the world is incredibly humbling—and a clear sign that our model is resonating globally.”

Boldest CPG Brand – Giuseppe Pizzeria’s (Dr. Oetker), “Practice with a Pro” Campaign

helped tap into a deep-rooted love of hockey by partnering with creators to celebrate teamwork, local teams and fan traditions. The result was a fun, grassroots campaign that brought families and teammates together over two favourites: hockey and pizza – driving strong engagement and event awareness through authentic creator-led content.

“It was a brilliant insight. This campaign was all about teamwork—uniting people together through hockey and pizza. BILI took that idea and turned it into something fun, memorable, and impactful,” said Indresh Kohli, Executive Head of Marketing at Dr. Oetker Canada. “It sparked genuine love for the brand and delivered impressive results.

Boldest Sustainability – Finish, “The Torture Test Challenge”

BILI partnered with Finish to launch a content-first campaign that tackled tough dish cleaning while also addressing water conservation in a fun, relatable way. This tongue-in-cheek campaign challenged everyday creators to “go all in” by skipping the rinse and putting Finish detergent to the test – sparking authentic conversations and driving awareness around the new product launch.

Why it matters:

At a time when creators are increasingly impacting consumer trust and purchase decisions, BILI’s model is resonating with marketers looking to do more with less. Its campaigns prove that smart, scalable, and bold content doesn’t have to rely on celebrity creators or massive media budgets.

With momentum building and international attention growing, BILI is now fielding interest from global brands eager to replicate the successful model.

BOLD Awards VI, was held at the iconic Pestana Palace Hotel in Lisbon. The global event brought together top disruptors and innovators from across North America, Europe, and Asia to celebrate bold ideas shaping the future of digital industries.

About BecauseILoveIt.com (BILI Social):

BecauseILoveIt.com (BILI Social) is a leading social commerce platform that empowers individuals to monetize their social media content. BILI Social connects creators with brands, enabling them to create personalized online stores and maximize their earning potential by leveraging their social media presence. Through BILI Boost, the platform also facilitates dynamic collaborations between creators and brands, allowing influencers to craft unique branded content and earn compensation for their creativity. BILI Social’s innovative approach ensures that creators can turn their passion into profit, while brands benefit from authentic, impactful partnerships. Bili Social is an indirect subsidiary of Allied Energy Inc (OTC:AGGI). Allied Energy, Inc. (OTC: AGGI) is an investment holding company headquartered in Hong Kong. Focused on identifying and nurturing high-potential businesses across various sectors, Allied Energy aims to create long-term value for its shareholders through strategic acquisitions and partnerships.

