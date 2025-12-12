Allied Energy, Inc. Completes Review of Latest OTC Filing and Advances Capital Markets Strategy Following Continued Progress at BILI Social Inc.

TORONTO and MIAMI, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Energy, Inc. (OTC: AGGI) (“AGGI” or the “Company”), a technology-driven social commerce company operating through its wholly owned subsidiary BILI Social Inc ., today announced that management has completed its internal review of the Company’s most recent Quarterly Disclosure Statement filed on the OTC Markets platform for the period ended September 30, 2025.

During the reporting period, the Company continued to generate revenues through its AI-powered social commerce platform and expanded its influencer and brand engagement activity across BILI Base™ , BILI Boost™ , and BILI Boost+™. Management reported ongoing platform enhancements, improved operating scale, and increased commercial adoption across both transactional and managed campaign services.

“As we continue strengthening our financial reporting profile, corporate governance, and operating fundamentals, Allied Energy, Inc. (OTC: AGGI) is strategically positioning itself for future capital markets advancement,” said Adrian Capobianco, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We are actively prioritizing our OTCQB® pathway as the next step in our broader capital markets strategy. At the same time, management remains focused on building the scale, governance, and financial consistency required for a potential NASDAQ uplisting in the future, subject to all regulatory qualifications and approvals. We believe the continued growth of our BILI Social platform supports this direction.”

As part of its strategy, the Company is evaluating its corporate readiness, financial structure, reporting standards, and operational scale in anticipation of a potential future application to the OTCQB® Venture Market operated by OTC Markets Group, as an interim milestone within its broader national exchange objective. No assurance can be given as to whether or when any such application may be submitted or approved.

Investors and shareholders are encouraged to review the Company’s complete Quarterly Disclosure Statement and accompanying financial information, available under the symbol AGGI on the OTC Markets website, for full operational and financial details.

About Allied Energy, Inc.

Allied Energy, Inc. is a holding company operating through its wholly owned subsidiary, BILI Social Inc., a Canada-based AI-powered social commerce platform connecting brands with social media creators. The Company generates revenue through transaction-based product sales and managed influencer marketing programs.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding potential OTCQB or national exchange uplisting, platform expansion, and future operating performance. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, but are not limited to, regulatory approvals, market acceptance, capital availability, economic conditions, and execution risks. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

About BecauseILoveIt.com (BILI Social):

BecauseILoveIt.com (BILI Social) is a leading social commerce platform that empowers individuals to monetize their social media content. BILI Social connects creators with brands, enabling them to create personalized online stores and maximize their earning potential by leveraging their social media presence. Through BILI Boost, the platform also facilitates dynamic collaborations between creators and brands, allowing influencers to craft unique branded content and earn compensation for their creativity. BILI Social's innovative approach ensures that creators can turn their passion into profit, while brands benefit from authentic, impactful partnerships.

