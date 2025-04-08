Copa Holdings Announces First Quarter Financial Results Release Schedule

PANAMA CITY, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA) announces the following events:

Earnings Release – First Quarter 2025
Date:May 7, 2025
Time:After US market close
This release will be available on our website:https://copa.gcs-web.com/financial-information/quarterly-results
  
Earnings Conference Call and Webcast 
Date:May 8, 2025
Time:11:00 AM US ET (10:00 AM Local Time)
Join by phone:https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIcb85f85fa26a4d56b9369d66c4fb6a5c
Webcast (listen-only):https://copa.gcs-web.com/events-and-presentations


We encourage our listeners to join the conference via webcast. To ensure a smooth experience, please access the website and complete registration/software installation prior to the scheduled start time.

If you are unable to listen to or access this presentation at the scheduled time, a webcast replay option will be available at the above website shortly after the conference.

Copa Holdings is a leading Latin American provider of passenger and cargo services. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides service to countries in North, Central, and South America and the Caribbean. For more information, visit www.copaair.com.

