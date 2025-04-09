Flat Glass Market worth $280.64 billion by 2030, at 8.0%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In terms of value, the Flat Glass Market was USD 179.80 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 280.64 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.0%, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. The flat glass market continues to grow rapidly because of multiple linked developments between construction and automotive sectors and renewable energy infrastructure. The global urban expansion particularly within emerging economies drives the market growth because increasing population numbers create substantial demand for residential and commercial construction projects. The construction industry needs flat glass materials in building windows along with exterior and interior applications since they offer improved appearances with natural illumination. Architects and builders implement energy-efficient materials such as advanced flat glass products because strict building regulations demanded by authorities.

List of Key Players in Flat Glass Market:

TAIWAN GLASS IND. CORP. (Taiwan), CSG HOLDING CO., LTD. (China), Fuyao Group (China), Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd (Japan), Saint-Gobain (France), Sisecam (Turkey), Central Glass Co., Ltd. (Japan), AGC Inc. (Japan), Trulite (Georgia), SCHOTT (Germany), Vitro (Mexico), Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd (China), Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (China), Guardian Industries (US), Cevital (Algeria)

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in Flat Glass Market:

Drivers: Increased construction and infrastructure development Restraint: High production cost Opportunity: Rapid urbanization in emerging economies Challenge: Growing environmental concerns and regulatory pressure

Key Findings of the Study:

Float Glass segment is anticipated to be the largest segment in Flat Glass market during the forecasted period in terms of value. Construction & Infrastructure end-use Industry accounted for largest share by end use Industry during forecasting period in terms of value. Asia Pacific region is expected to register highest CAGR and accounts for largest share both in terms of value and volume during forecasted period.

Flat glass industries experience major development through smart glass technology which possesses environmental condition-based transparency adjustments. Growing demand for laminated glass products alongside energy-efficient glass arises from rising safety standards and energy efficiency requirements in the market. The industry transformation involves major manufacturers such as AGC Inc and Saint-Gobain working together to establish new sustainable production approaches that aim at achieving major CO2 emission reductions. The market is evolving through innovations that combine low-emissivity coatings with electrochromic glass which boosts energy performance and enables environmentally sustainable building construction. The growing demand for sustainable building practices which are facilitated through LEED certification programs drives up the market need for advanced flat glass solutions. Electric vehicles continue to rise in popularity while automotive companies modify their products through lightweight and durable glass components which fulfil emerging safety requirements.

Based on Region, the flat glass market in Asia-Pacific, is experiencing strong growth, driven by rapid urbanization, growth in large scale infrastructure projects, expanding automotive Industry, and significant Investments in Innovative glass manufacturing technologies. In terms of product, the basic float glass is expected to be the fastest growing markets in flat glass manufacturing, due to the Increasing use of float glass in construction sector, and in renewable energy solutions, such as solar panels.

In terms of Technology, the float glass technology is expected to be the fastest growing due to their use in various applications such as windows, facades, windshield, sunroof. Float glass technology is economical compared to other manufacturing technologies and are present with most of the manufacturers, hence dominating the market. In terms of end Use Industry, the Solar Energy Industry is expected to be the fastest growing market driven by rising global solar energy adoption, supportive government regulations and need for energy efficient buildings.

There are several business opportunities within the flat glass industry due to the expanding construction sector and widening automotive industry combined with the demand for solar energy uses. Smart glass industry offers an ideal area of growth because it caters to buildings' increasing need for energy-efficient and technologically advanced building materials via its electrochromic and thermochromic glasses. The increase in energy efficiency retrofit initiatives utilizing existing buildings presents opportunities for special glass products in the market. Low-E glass is one of numerous green flat glass products that companies should produce to respond to today's industry needs for green construction practices. Companies must invest in research and development since it enables product differentiation by innovative creations which respond to evolving consumer demands. Strategic partnerships between flat glass companies and architects along with contractors and developers allow the business to extend their product offering and enjoy lasting business relationships.

The flat glass market in terms of region is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. The flat glass market for North America was USD 26.83 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 40.81 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.3% between 2025 and 2030 in terms of volume. US is the fastest growing market in North America, growing with a CAGR for 9.8% for the forecasted period in terms of value. US is witnessing significant investments in sustainable construction which is driving the demand for flat glass. The U.S. has seen a notable increase in solar energy installations, with 6.1 GW of solar capacity added in the first quarter of 2023 alone, marking a 47% increase from the same period in 2022. This Increases the demand for solar energy end use Industry in flat glass. In July 2024, U.S. construction spending reached a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $2.16 trillion, a 6.7% increase from the previous year, indicating expansion in the sector. Flat Glass is used in commercial buildings, facades, windows, hence Increasing their demand. US is a home to notable flat glass manufacturers. Guardian Industries is one of the notable flat glass manufacturers headquartered in US. Guardian Industries operates 24 float lines worldwide, serving around 160 countries for architectural, residential, Industrial and transportation applications.

