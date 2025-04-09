Press Release

Nokia, Telia and Finnish Defense Forces achieve world’s first 5G standalone slice handover across borders

Companies showcase the potential of 5G technology in enhancing critical communications for defense units operating within coalition environments.

Leverage Telia’s network infrastructure powered by Nokia’s 5G Standalone Core and, AirScale radio equipment, to ensure seamless experience, even when crossing country borders.

9 April 2025

Espoo, Finland – Nokia, Telia and the Finnish Defense Forces have successfully conducted the world’s first seamless 5G standalone slice handover between multiple countries in a live network. This groundbreaking trial, carried out in Finland in March, represents a significant milestone in advancing critical 5G capabilities for defense and other mission critical industries.

The test, conducted as part of a Nordic exercise with the Finnish Defense Forces, demonstrated a continuous and secure data connection over a 5G standalone slice while moving across three separate networks in three different countries. This capability is crucial for modern defense forces, as military personnel increasingly operate in coalitions beyond their national territories while requiring uninterrupted access to mission-critical applications and services.

“This trial marks a significant milestone in showcasing the dual-use possibilities of 5G for defense while also enhancing communication capabilities within the NATO domain. We are delighted to have partnered with Nokia and Telia on this project and are eager to explore further opportunities for integrating 5G into our operations,” said Jarmo Vähätiitto, Major General, Finnish Defense Command, Chief of C5.

“5G and network slicing enable secure, mission-critical communications. In collaboration with the Finnish Defense Forces and Nokia, we are pioneering in using commercial technology for critical defense communications. This trial meets the Defense Forces' needs and proves that commercial 5G networks can be utilized also in this domain,” commented Jari Collin, CTO at Telia Finland.

“Seamless 5G slice continuity over country borders is a breakthrough for defense operations, enabling secure and reliable communications for collaborative missions that extend beyond national territories. Our trial with Telia and the Finnish Defense Forces reflects our commitment to delivering robust 5G solutions for defense customers, helping them achieve mission-critical objectives,” said Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks at Nokia.

The trial was achieved through Nokia's industry-leading 5G Core Software as a Service (SaaS) and AirScale 5G base stations powered by ReefShark System-on-Chip technology, connected to Telia's commercial network. Additionally, Nokia's intelligent network management system, MantaRay NM, provided a consolidated network view, optimizing monitoring and management.

