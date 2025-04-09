Toobit Wins Best Crypto Exchange MENA 2025 at World Business Outlook Awards





GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, has been named Best Crypto Exchange MENA 2025 at the World Business Outlook Awards. This accolade highlights Toobit’s outstanding performance, innovation, and commitment to delivering secure and efficient trading experiences across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

The World Business Outlook Awards celebrates excellence in business leadership, innovation, and market influence each year, spotlighting industry leaders who set new benchmarks in their respective sectors.

"Toobit is honored to receive this recognition," said Mike Williams, Chief Communication Officer of Toobit. “MENA presents exciting opportunities for digital asset growth, and we are happy to work with our many partners within the region to expand access to crypto education as well as adoption."

The MENA region has recently emerged as a hub for cryptocurrency activity. In the United Arab Emirates alone, the cryptocurrency market is projected to reach a transaction value of US$1.53 billion in 2025, with over 30% of its population—approximately 3 million people—owning digital assets. This rapid market growth is representative of the region's rising influence in the global digital asset space.

Toobit's foray into the MENA region is not the platform's first expansion into the wider cryptocurrency markets. In July 2024, the exchange formally ventured into South Korea, responding to a burgeoning demand for crypto derivatives in the APAC region.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds—an award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers. With deep liquidity and cutting-edge technology, Toobit empowers traders worldwide to navigate the digital asset markets with confidence. We offer a fair, secure, seamless, and transparent trading experience, ensuring every trade is an opportunity to discover what’s next.

