Toobit Announces $150,000 Event Contracts Campaign with Guaranteed Loss Compensation





GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today announces the launch of On the Horizon, a trading campaign centered on Event Contracts.

Running from December 23, 2025, to January 13, 2026, the campaign invites traders to predict market outcomes for a share of a 150,000 USDT prize pool. This is distributed across three tiers of engagement:

Activity 1: New Event Contract traders who place an initial trade of 10 USDT or more will receive 10 USDT Trial Funds to boost their New Year portfolio.

Activity 2: Traders are shielded from market swings with a 10,000 USDT weekly pool for loss compensation, covering 20% to 100% of net losses on major assets.

Activity 3: For ambitious market leaders, the top 50 traders by volume will compete for a 10,000 USDT grand prize, while a 70,000 USDT secondary pool ensures that consistent performers and high-volume traders are rewarded regardless of their rank.



“Our goal is to equip traders with the right tools and a supportive environment as they navigate the transition into 2026,” said Mike Williams, Chief Communication Officer at Toobit. “By integrating weekly risk-mitigation pools, we are ensuring that they can capitalize on their insights and capture new opportunities without being deterred by sudden shifts in market sentiment.”

To join the campaign, traders must register on the official event page. For a complete breakdown of the rules, ranking tiers, and compensation mechanics, please refer to the official announcement page.

Prediction markets and Event Contracts have emerged as the strongest engines of on-chain trading volume growth throughout 2025. This surge is driven by a shift in retail behavior toward simplified, high-transparency financial products.

Furthermore, institutional participation in regulated derivatives has reached new heights, with average daily open interest across major crypto suites peaking at record levels in late 2025, setting the stage for a highly liquid and volatile start to 2026.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds—an award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers. With deep liquidity and cutting-edge technology, Toobit empowers traders worldwide to navigate the digital asset markets with confidence. We offer a fair, secure, seamless, and transparent trading experience, ensuring every trade is an opportunity to discover what’s next.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Davin C.

Email: market@toobit.com

Website: www.toobit.com

