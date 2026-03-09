Toobit Announces $200K TradFi Campaign Featuring 0.01% Maker Fees and Loss Protection

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today announces a 200,000 USDT campaign focused on its integrated TradFi markets.

This initiative follows the recent expansion of the exchange's TradFi offerings, which enables the direct trading of assets such as gold (PAXG, XAUT) and global indices (US30, NAS100, SPX500) within a single unified interface.

To facilitate the campaign, Toobit has implemented a reduced fee tier across all eligible TradFi futures pairs, with maker fees set at 0.01% and taker fees at 0.03%. This structure is supported by a 50,000 USDT first-trade protection fund covering between 2% and 100% of losses (capped at 100 USDT). The fund acts as a buffer for traders navigating these global asset classes for the first time.

The 200,000 USDT prize pool is distributed across four activity tiers:

New trader milestones: 50,000 USDT for the first 5,000 traders who meet minimum volume requirements (3,000 USDT for Futures or 500 USDT for Spot).

Downside protection: 50,000 USDT dedicated to the first-trade loss reimbursement program.

Futures trading challenge: A 50,000 pool USDT for top-ranked futures traders, with participation rewards starting at a 10,000 USDT volume threshold.

Spot trading challenge: A 50,000 USDT pool for spot traders, featuring a leaderboard and volume-based rewards for participants reaching 3,000 USDT in volume.

"As the TradFi sector matures, providing accessible entry points into traditional markets is a priority," said Mike Williams, Chief Communication Officer at Toobit. "These fee incentives and the 50,000 USDT protection fund provide a lower barrier for traders looking to explore multi-asset diversification directly from their existing Toobit accounts."

The campaign will conclude on March 30, 2026. To be eligible for rewards, traders must register on the campaign page. For a comprehensive breakdown of terms and conditions, please refer to the details available on the Toobit announcement page.

Early 2026 saw a notable shift in the integration of digital and traditional finance. The total value of on-chain real-world assets (RWAs) has surpassed $24.9 billion, and tokenized commodities have reached a market capitalization of $7.32 billion. This represents a fourfold increase over the past 12 months.

The expansion is driven by a rotation toward transparent, asset-backed structures. Tokenized gold now ranks as the world's second-largest gold investment product by trading volume, trailing only the GLD ETF.

