HTX DAO Launches $HTX Holding-Based Voting Mechanism, Ushering in a New Era of Decentralized Governance





SINGAPORE, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTX DAO recently unveiled its official $HTX Holding-Based Voting Mechanism. This significant development marks a pivotal shift in HTX DAO's governance system , transitioning from "proposal discussion" to "on-chain decision-making". This launch propels HTX DAO closer to its vision of becoming the "People’s Exchange", setting a new benchmark for financial democratization within the Web3 landscape.

Participate in Voting: https://www.htxdao.com/en-us/proposals

Governance Evolution: From Community Input to On-Chain Action

Since the inception of the HTX DAO Forum, the community has actively engaged in robust discussions on key areas including asset listings, fee optimization, and ecosystem incentives. The introduction of the $HTX Holding-Based Voting Mechanism now completes the "proposal-voting-execution" governance cycle. This crucial step reflects HTX DAO's systematic restructuring into a clearly defined “three-layer governance framework”.

Foundation Layer: The Foundation Layer establishes the governance value of the $HTX token based on a “one token, one vote” principle. Serving as both a core trading medium and a vital governance token, $HTX leverages on-chain holding verification on the TRON network, ensuring governance rights are securely vested in actual token holders.

The Foundation Layer establishes the governance value of the $HTX token based on a “one token, one vote” principle. Serving as both a core trading medium and a vital governance token, $HTX leverages on-chain holding verification on the TRON network, ensuring governance rights are securely vested in actual token holders. Execution Layer: A standardized HIP (HTX Improvement Proposal) process has been established as the formal framework for all governance proposals. Distinct from the initial draft governance process, all proposals submitted via HIP are immutably recorded within the governance system, creating a permanent record of DAO decisions that will serve as a long-term governance reference.

A standardized HIP (HTX Improvement Proposal) process has been established as the formal framework for all governance proposals. Distinct from the initial draft governance process, all proposals submitted via HIP are immutably recorded within the governance system, creating a permanent record of DAO decisions that will serve as a long-term governance reference. Supervisory Layer: Establishes a committee comprising early initiators, core contributors, and community representatives to ensure balanced ecosystem governance. This body assumes essential decentralized development responsibilities, including governance system construction, financial oversight, and governance support.

In contrast to traditional exchanges with centralized governance, $HTX empowers its holders to directly influence major platform decisions via on-chain voting. This equitable system, where voting power is directly proportional to individual holding amounts, ensures fair governance rights and the equitable distribution of benefits, fostering a truly decentralized governance ecosystem driven by $HTX holders.

$HTX: Empowering Holders Through Governance and Rewards

HTX DAO's innovative governance model presents two compelling core advantages for the community: the direct influence granted by holdings and the tangible economic incentive of votes.

Holding $HTX provides a direct voice and the means to actively participate in the ecosystem’s governance.. By casting votes, holders directly shape the platform's future direction, a revolutionary departure from the traditional CEX model where users often passively adhere to established directives. Future Voting initiatives are anticipated to encompass critical decisions such as asset listings and delistings, participation in “Trade to Earn” events, management of risk reserve funds, and the prioritization of new product feature development.

The HTX DAO governance roadmap reveals future integration of rewards like fee rebates and governance incentives, making participation a profitable activity that encourages long-term $HTX holding. This forward-thinking system design creates a powerful positive feedback loop: “greater involvement → improved decisions → enhanced ecosystem value → direct feedback of rewards”.

Pioneering a Blended CeFi/DeFi Governance Paradigm

The essence of HTX DAO’s innovation lies within a pioneering “financial free hub” governance experiment: it strategically blends the operational efficiency and robust regulatory structure of a centralized exchange (CEX) with the open governance and strong community consensus inherent in a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO). Inspired by successful DAO models like Curve and Velodrome, the launch of HTX DAO's voting function is another key step in bridging CEX and DAO principles, with the potential to pioneer a new paradigm of diverse collaboration at the governance layer.

As user sovereignty gains prominence, the DAO mechanism offers a measurable route to financial democratization by linking fee revenue, ecosystem benefits, and other elements to governance participation. Within this "financial free hub" experiment, HTX DAO is redefining the relationship between trading platforms and users – evolving from a traditional service provider to a collaborative community that shares in its value.

As every $HTX holder transforms into a crucial decision-making node within the ecosystem, and each individual vote actively contributes to the platform’s continuous evolution, the emergence of a fully autonomous financial ecosystem within the Web3 era can be collectively anticipated and witnessed. HTX DAO’s meticulously designed framework serves as the guide toward a truly decentralized “financial free hub.”

About HTX DAO

As a multi-chain deployed decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), HTX DAO demonstrates an innovative governance approach. It pioneers a blended CeFi/DeFi paradigm, including listing and community governance, through its focus on building an exchange DAO and a free financial hub ecosystem. Unlike traditional corporate structures, it adopts a decentralized governance structure composed of a diversified group, jointly committed to the success of this organization. This unique ecosystem advocates openness and encourages all DAO participants to propose ideas that can promote the development of HTX DAO.

Contact information

Website: www.htxdao.com

Email Address: media@htxdao.com

Disclaimer: This press release is provided by HTX. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector--including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining--complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose.Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3fb48056-5476-426d-a23f-4fa3188977ff