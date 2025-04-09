Swiss Properties Invest A/S: Publication of the Company’s Annual Report 2024

Company Announcement no. 2-2025

Copenhagen, April 9, 2025

The board of directors of Swiss Properties Invest A/S has today approved the Company’s annual report for the period 1 January 2024 to 31 December 2024.

2024 was our second full year as a listed company and it has again been a very successful year fulfilling our promise to build a portfolio of Swiss commercial properties to deliver long-term shareholder value.

Key results for 2024 include:

Book value of our properties has increased to 749.9 MDKK (20% more than 2023)

Profit after tax amounted to 57.7 MDKK (334% more than 2023)

Equity amounted to 306.4 MDKK (21% more than 2023)

Book value per share amounted to 134.11 DKK (21% more than 2023)

Earnings per share amounted to 25.30 DKK (336% more than 2023)

The share price (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark) on 31.12.2024 was 89.50 DKK resulting in a price-to-book ratio of 0.67, indicating an undervaluation in the market as the shares of the Company are traded at a value lower than the value of the shareholders equity of the Company

The interest rate in Switzerland decreased in 2024, resulting in lower financing costs and increased value appreciation of our properties.

We continue to see significant opportunities in the Swiss market to acquire more commercial properties at attractive yields and we expect that we will be able to provide even better returns for our shareholders by continuing to grow our portfolio of properties over the next years - in combination with our established operational efficiency and with the compounding effect that is built into our business concept.

Additionally, we believe that the macroeconomic arguments for selecting real assets in Switzerland for investors seeking a “safe haven” against inflation and global uncertainty have, unfortunately, only become more relevant.

Hence, it is our intention to keep offering investors the opportunity to participate in our journey towards maximising shareholder value by seeking further capital increases to expand our portfolio of commercial properties for the benefit of all existing and new shareholders.

Projections for the coming years are as presented in the prospectus.

The annual report 2024 is attached.

ABOUT SWISS PROPERTIES INVEST

Swiss Properties Invest A/S, which was founded on 8 October 2021, is the Danish holding company of the wholly owned subsidiary Swiss Properties Invest AG (CHE-422,631,240), which were founded on 30 November 2021. The purpose of Swiss Properties Invest AG is to own, operate, optimize, and develop a portfolio of attractive commercial properties for renting out commercial space in selected regions (cantons) in Switzerland with the aim of creating shareholder value to its investors.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Swiss Properties Invest A/S

Kirsten Sillehoved, CEO

Mobile (+45) 52 40 71 52

E-mail kirsten@swisspropertiesinvest.dk

Schleppegrellsgade 8

2200 Copenhagen N

Denmark

CERTIFIED ADVISER

Baker Tilly Corporate Finance P/S (CVR-nr. 40073310),

Poul Bundgaards Vej 1, 1.,

DK-2500 Valby,

Phone (+45) 3345 1000

COMPANY WEBSITE

https://swisspropertiesinvest.dk

