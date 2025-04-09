CHANGE OF AUDITOR

Mothercare plc is pleased to announce the appointment of RPG Crouch Chapman LLP (RPGCC) as its new auditor. RPGCC will replace Gravita Audit Limited (Gravita) with immediate effect and will conduct the audit for the financial year ended 29 March 2025. The appointment is subject to approval by shareholders at the next Annual General Meeting of the Company.

Gravita has confirmed to the Company that there are no matters connected with it ceasing to hold office that need to be brought to the attention of the members or creditors of the Company for the purposes of section 519 of the Companies Act 2006.



Company Secretary