Change of auditor

 | Source: Mothercare plc Mothercare plc

CHANGE OF AUDITOR

Mothercare plc is pleased to announce the appointment of RPG Crouch Chapman LLP (RPGCC) as its new auditor. RPGCC will replace Gravita Audit Limited (Gravita) with immediate effect and will conduct the audit for the financial year ended 29 March 2025.  The appointment is subject to approval by shareholders at the next Annual General Meeting of the Company.

Gravita has confirmed to the Company that there are no matters connected with it ceasing to hold office that need to be brought to the attention of the members or creditors of the Company for the purposes of section 519 of the Companies Act 2006.

Company Secretary


Recommended Reading

  • March 13, 2025 04:00 ET | Source: Mothercare plc
    Block listing Interim Review

    BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN Date: 13 March 2025 Name of applicant:Mothercare plcName of scheme:The Mothercare plc SAYE plans (“SAYE”)Period of return:From:13 September 2024To:12 March...

    Read More
    Block listing Interim Review