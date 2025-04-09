Midland Increases Its Copper Land Position in the Labrador Trough Following the Discovery of New Boulders With High-Grade Copper Mineralization

MONTREAL, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midland Exploration Inc. (“Midland”) (TSX-V: MD) is pleased to report that 167 mining claims with strong copper potential were designated in the central part of the Labrador Trough, Quebec (new “Kuiper” project; Figures 1A and 1B), following the identification of several highly favourable parameters for copper (Cu) mineralization on the new project.

Highlights:

Identification of four (4) very strong unexplained copper anomalies in public lake sediment data, above the 99.9 th percentile , associated with dolomites and grey-black shales of the Dunphy and Lace Lake formations. One lake sediment sample in particular graded 0.12% Cu , an extreme anomaly that represents the 9 th highest copper grade (raw data) out of nearly 125,000 lake sediment samples across Quebec.

, associated with dolomites and grey-black shales of the Dunphy and Lace Lake formations. , an extreme anomaly that represents Discovery on the project of two (2) mineralized boulders with calc-silicate (skarn-type) alteration and high-grade copper in the summer of 2024: 5.26% and 1.75% Cu (dolomite); 1.14% Cu (mafic tuff) in selected grab samples.

in selected grab samples. Several historical copper showings hosted in rocks of the Dunphy and Lace Lake formations, located a few hundred metres from the project.

167 mining claims were designated to cover the strong lake sediment copper anomalies, the area where mineralized boulders were found, and local favourable geological formations.

Cu occurrences on and adjacent to the Kuiper project

During a short reconnaissance campaign in 2024, two (2) mineralized boulders with high-grade copper were discovered on the Kuiper project (Figure 1B and Figure 2). The two boulders exhibit calc-silicate alteration with intense tremolite or actinolite (skarn-type) accompanied by pervasive chalcopyrite-magnetite mineralization. One of the boulders consist of a Dunphy Formation dolomite (5.26% Cu and 1.75% Cu), whereas the second is a mafic tuff of the Lace Lake Formation (1.14% Cu). The source of the boulders has not yet been discovered but is considered of local origin given what is known about the local geology. A strong unexplained copper anomaly in lake sediments is adjacent to the mineralized boulders.

Several historical high-grade copper showings are also located a few hundred metres from the Kuiper project, in the favourable Dunphy and Lace Lake geological formations (Figure 1B). The historical Train #4 (Crab Lake) showing graded up to 3.71% Cu over 1.8 metres in drill hole. The Lac Cutus-North showing graded 3.05% Cu over 0.7 metre (trench), whereas the Lac Cutus-South showing graded 0.96% Cu over 3.37 metres (trench). Finally, a grab sample from the Lac Otelnuk showing graded 11.4% Cu. These showings are listed in the public SIGÉOM database of the Ministère des Ressources Naturelles et des Forêts du Québec (“MRNFQ”).

Copper anomalies in lake sediments

The project contains four (4) of the strongest copper anomalies in lake sediments across Quebec, above the 99.9th percentile for the entire Quebec database. One lake sediment sample in particular graded 0.12% Cu (raw data), an extreme anomaly that represents the 9th highest copper grade (raw data) out of nearly 125,000 lake sediment samples in all of Quebec. These anomalies remain unexplained by the mineral occurrences observed in the area to date. Two other very strong anomalies, at the 99.9th percentile, are also located a few hundred metres from the project.

These anomalies and the discovery of boulders with copper mineralization led to the designation of 167 mining claims in two claim blocks totalling 79.7 km2, to form a new project named Kuiper.

Lake sediment data processing

Lake sediment copper anomalies discussed above are derived from the statistical processing by spatial regression (regression residuals and residual percentiles) conducted by Midland based on the method used by the MRNFQ. This method makes it possible to correct metal anomalies to account for natural variations in the sediment. The samples are derived from data published by the MRNFQ.

Quality control

Rock samples from the project are analyzed at Actlabs laboratories in Ancaster, Ontario, by ICP-MS with four-acid digestion for metals and by standard fire assay on 50-gram fractions with atomic absorption finish for gold. Exploration programs are designed, and results are interpreted by Qualified Persons employing a Quality Assurance/Quality Control program consistent with industry best practices, including the use of standards and blanks for every 20 samples.

Cautionary statements

Grab samples are selective by nature and reported values are not necessarily indicative of mineralized zones. In addition, the true thickness of mineralized intervals cannot be determined with the information currently available.

Mineralization occurring at deposits and showings mentioned in this press release is not necessarily indicative of mineralization that may be found on projects held by Midland described in this press release.

About Midland

Midland targets the excellent mineral potential of Quebec to make the discovery of new world-class deposits of gold and critical metals. Midland is proud to count on reputable partners such as SOQUEM Inc., BHP Canada Inc., Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc., Barrick Gold Corporation, Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd, Probe Gold Inc., Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, Electric Elements Mining Corp., Nunavik Mineral Exploration Fund, and Abcourt Mines Inc. Midland prefers to work in partnership and intends to quickly conclude additional agreements in regard to newly acquired properties. Management is currently reviewing other opportunities and projects to build up the Company portfolio and generate shareholder value.

This press release was reviewed and approved by Richard St-Cyr, P.Geo., Exploration Director for Midland and Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

For further information, please consult Midland’s website or contact:

Gino Roger, President and Chief Executive Officer

Tel.: 450 420-5977

Fax: 450 420-5978

Email: info@midlandexploration.com

Website: https://www.midlandexploration.com/

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially from targeted results. Such risks and uncertainties include those described in Midland’s periodic reports including the annual report or in the filings made by Midland from time to time with securities regulatory authorities.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ca5dd509-4a48-47ff-af3d-b4d50456f6b5

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c06e4a31-aecb-432b-a5b0-bf507ad75626