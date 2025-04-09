Fiverr to Release First Quarter 2025 Results on May 7, 2025

NEW YORK, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is changing how the world works together, today announced it will release first quarter financial results for the period ended March 31, 2025, before the market opens on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. On that day management will hold a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the Company’s business and financial results. Prior to its conference call, Fiverr will issue a press release and post a shareholder letter to its website at https://investors.fiverr.com .

Conference Call and Webcast Details

What: Fiverr’s First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call

When: May 7, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET

Registration: To participate in the Conference Call, please register at the link here

Webcast: A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the investor relations section of the Company’s website at, https://investors.fiverr.com .

About Fiverr

Fiverr’s mission is to transform the way the world creates and works together. We’re shaping the future of work with the world’s leading open platform, seamlessly connecting top talent and cutting-edge technology with businesses around the globe. From expert freelancers in over 750 skilled categories to best-in-class GenAI models and agents, Fiverr provides the most advanced and comprehensive talent and tools for digital services—helping businesses get mission-critical projects done fast and cost-effectively.

From small businesses to Fortune 500 companies, millions trust Fiverr for projects in software and AI development, digital marketing, finance, business consulting, video animation, music, architecture, and more.

Learn how to future-proof your business with exceptional talent and cutting-edge tools at fiverr.com .

Investor Relations:

Jinjin Qian

investors@fiverr.com

Press:

Jenny Chang

press@fiverr.com

