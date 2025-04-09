PodcastOne (NASDAQ: PODC) Video Views Surge 218% Year-Over-Year Across Platforms Including YouTube, Rumble, Substack, Spotify, TikTok and Apple+

Company to Support Video Distribution for Entire Roster of Produced Programming by the End of 2025

PodcastOne Ranked as 9th Largest U.S. Podcast Publisher for March 2025

LOS ANGELES, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PodcastOne (NASDAQ: PODC), a leading publisher and podcast sales network, announced today a 218% year-over-year increase in video views, reflecting its acceleration and investment in diversifying its content offerings and expanding its audience reach. PodcastOne’s shows are distributed across leading video streaming services such as YouTube, Rumble, Substack, Spotify, TikTok and Apple+.

With the podcasting landscape evolving, PodcastOne has strategically broadened its video production capabilities and distribution for its podcast offerings, enabling listeners the option to engage with content in a more dynamic and interactive way. This move has proven highly successful, leading to an explosive increase in video consumption across both its owned channels and third-party platforms. PodcastOne favorites across multiple genres including Bitch Bible, Fool Coverage, Pop Apologists, Some More News, The Adam Carolla Show and Your Welcome have seen double-digit percentage increases in video consumption over the past 12 months, highlighting audience demand for engaging video content.

“We are thrilled with the success of our video distribution strategy,” said Kit Gray, President and Co-Founder of PodcastOne. “Podcasting is no longer just about audio, it’s about offering our audience a rich, immersive, and multi-channel experience. Expanding into video has allowed us to reach new viewers and unlock impactful opportunities for our advertising partners. PodcastOne has a unique ability to support our shows with the technology and resources needed to create best-in-class video podcasts.”

In addition to expanding the number of podcasts with video distribution, PodcastOne has deepened its partnerships with major video streaming platforms, making its content accessible across a wide range of devices and screens. This multi-platform approach has fueled a substantial increase in video consumption across diverse demographics, driving notable growth in both audience engagement and advertiser interest. Looking ahead, PodcastOne expects to support video distribution across its entire slate of produced programming by the end of 2025.

For March 2025, PodcastOne was ranked #9 among Top U.S. Podcast Publishers & Networks by industry measurement firm Podtrac, its fourth consecutive top-ten ranking, affirming the company’s leadership and continued growth in the space.

PodcastOne’s full roster of top ranked podcasts includes programming across top genres such as news, comedy, true crime, sports and society and culture and includes shows such as The Jordan Harbinger Show, Karma and Chaos, Stassi, Off The Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe, LadyGang, Cate & Ty Break it Down, The Prosecutors, Court Junkie, Cold Case Files, I Survived, and Varnamtown. PodcastOne shows are available through PodcastOne , Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, iHeart, Amazon and wherever podcasts are heard.

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne (NASDAQ: PODC) is a leading podcast platform that provides creators and advertisers with a comprehensive 360-degree solution in sales, marketing, public relations, production, and distribution. PodcastOne has surpassed 3.9 billion total downloads with a community of 200 top podcasters, including Adam Carolla, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jordan Harbinger, LadyGang, A&E's Cold Case Files, and Varnamtown. PodcastOne has built a distribution network reaching over 1 billion monthly impressions across all channels, including YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and iHeartRadio. PodcastOne is also the parent company of PodcastOne Pro which offers fully customizable production packages for brands, professionals, or hobbyists. For more information, visit www.podcastone.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , YouTube , and X at @podcastone.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements,” which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as “may,” “might,” “will,” “will likely result,” “would,” “should,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “continue,” “target” or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including: LiveOne’s reliance on its largest OEM customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue; LiveOne’s and PodcastOne’s ability to consummate any proposed financing, acquisition, merger, distribution or other transaction, the timing of the consummation of any such proposed event, including the risks that a condition to the consummation of any such event would not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all, or that the consummation of any proposed financing, acquisition, merger, special dividend, distribution or transaction will not occur or whether any such event will enhance shareholder value; PodcastOne’s ability to continue as a going concern; PodcastOne’s ability to attract, maintain and increase the number of its listeners; PodcastOne identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content; LiveOne’s intent to repurchase shares of its and/or PodcastOne’s common stock from time to time under LiveOne’s announced stock repurchase program and the timing, price, and quantity of repurchases, if any, under the program; LiveOne’s ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants; PodcastOne successfully implementing its growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications; management’s relationships with industry stakeholders; LiveOne’s ability to extend and/or refinance its indebtedness and/or repay its indebtedness when due; uncertain and unfavorable outcomes in legal proceedings and/or PodcastOne’s and/or LiveOne’s ability to pay any amounts due in connection with any such legal proceedings; changes in economic conditions; competition; risks and uncertainties applicable to the businesses of PodcastOne, LiveOne and/or LiveOne’s other subsidiaries; and other risks, uncertainties and factors including, but not limited to, those described in PodcastOne’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on July 1, 2024, PodcastOne’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on February 14, 2025, and in PodcastOne’s other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and PodcastOne disclaims any obligation to update these statements, except as may be required by law. PodcastOne intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

