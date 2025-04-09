ProStar and Pix4D Partner to Provide Precision 3D Augmented Reality of Critical Underground Infrastructure Worldwide

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo., April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProStar Holdings Inc. (“ProStar®” or the “Company”) (TSXV: MAPS) (OTCQX: MAPPF) (FSE: 5D00), a global leader in Precision Mapping Solutions®, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Pix4D, a renowned provider of 3D mapping and photogrammetry technology. This alliance combines ProStar’s PointMan® with Pix4D’s advanced 3D modeling capabilities to deliver the next evolution in augmented reality for critical underground infrastructure.

PointMan and Pix4D represent a significant advancement in the digital transformation of underground infrastructure mapping.

This partnership is important because it delivers a powerful, yet user-friendly mobile solution that enables construction, engineering, and utility professionals to visualize and manage buried infrastructure with unprecedented accuracy and efficiency. PointMan’s mobile and cloud-based architecture is designed to precisely capture and map subsurface assets, while Pix4D’s software transforms this data into real-time 3D mapping. This combination will enable users to view a representation of what lies beneath the earth’s surface in 3D from a smartphone.

ProStar continues to forge strategic alliances with industry leaders across complementary sectors, including software service providers and equipment manufacturers. By integrating the world’s best-in-class technologies into PointMan, ProStar is creating the world’s most powerful, cost-effective, and user-friendly precision mapping solution. These collaborations accelerate adoption and drive revenue by leveraging our partners’ distribution networks and customer bases.

“The practical implications of our combined technologies are profound,” stated Andrey Kleymenov, CEO at Pix4D. “With PointMan and Pix4D, organizations of any size, anywhere in the world, can now reduce risk, enhance safety, and increase operational efficiency by making more informed decisions with a solution that is easily scalable and accessible.”

“This collaboration highlights our mission to establish PointMan as the global standard in precision mapping through partnerships with best-in-class technologies,” stated Page Tucker, Founder and CEO of ProStar. “The ProStar-Pix4D partnership is more than a product integration—it is a milestone in the evolution of infrastructure management, offering a next-generation solution that redefines how buried assets are recorded, visualized, and managed.”

At the core of this partnership lies the integration of ProStar’s PointMan and Pix4D’s advanced 3D modeling platform. Engineering, construction, utility companies, and Government agencies around the world have embraced Pix4D to improve their workflows, create safer work environments, and reduce costs. Together, these technologies are poised to deliver a streamlined, mobile-friendly solution that brings precision and visibility to underground infrastructure mapping.

About Pix4D

Pix4D products are developed in Lausanne, Switzerland. Pix4D has five additional offices in the USA, Germany, Spain, Romania, and Japan. The company develops end-to-end mapping solutions that convert images into survey-grade georeferenced maps, models, and other business-critical insights using advanced algorithms based on computer vision, photogrammetry, and machine learning.



About ProStar

ProStar is a leading software company specializing in patented cloud and mobile mapping solutions for the critical infrastructure industry. Its flagship product, PointMan, streamlines the management of above- and below-ground assets like utilities and pipelines, improving workflows across their lifecycle.

Offered as a SaaS platform, PointMan integrates with top geospatial tech providers and equipment manufacturers. ProStar holds 16 issued patents in the U.S. and Canada, supporting its strong IP portfolio. For more information about ProStar, please visit www.prostarcorp.com

