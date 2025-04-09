To Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S

Public announcement no. 574

April 9th, 2025





ECONOMIC KEY FIGURES FOR GLUNZ & JENSEN HOLDING A/S Q1, 2025

The Q1, 2025 (January through March 2025) of the fiscal year was reviewed and approved by

the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors announces the following consolidated financial

statement year to date (YTD) for Q1 (January through March) of 2025.

Highlights for the Q1 result for the fiscal year 2025:

The revenue for YTD Q1, 2025 amounted to DKK 35.0 million (2024: DKK 31.1 million).

EBITDA for the period was DKK 4.1 million (2024: DKK 2.6 million).

Profit before tax for the period was DKK 2.4 million (2024: DKK 1.0 million).

Overall, the Q1, 2025 came out stronger than expected. However, Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S is currently not able to estimate or conclude how the imposing of trade tariffs will affect the demand for equipment, spares, and services in the remaining part of 2025, and/or how the profitability of Glunz & Jensen will be affected accordingly.

For further information please contact:

CEO Henrik Blegvad Funk: phone +45 21 39 05 32

Chairman of the board Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen: phone +45 40 43 13 03