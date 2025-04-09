UAB “Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos” publishes its NAV for March 2025

At the end of March 2025, the net asset value (NAV) of UAB “Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos” amounted to EUR 95,847,323, reflecting a decrease from EUR 98,222,908 reported at the end of December 2024.

The share price declined to EUR 1.6340, compared to EUR 1.6745 as of December 2024. The pro forma internal rate of return (IRR) since inception also decreased, reaching 1.42%, down from 2.31% reported at the end of December 2024.

Contact person for further information:

Mantas Auruškevičius

Manager of the Investment Company

mantas.auruskevicius@lordslb.lt












