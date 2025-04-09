AMD Announces “Advancing AI 2025”

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) announced “Advancing AI 2025,” an in-person and livestreamed event on June 12, 2025. The industry event will showcase the company’s bold vision for AI, announce the next generation of AMD Instinct™ GPUs, AMD ROCm™ open software ecosystem progress, and reveal details on AI solutions for hyperscalers, enterprises, developers, startups and more.

AMD executives and AI ecosystem partners, customers and developers will join Chair and CEO Dr. Lisa Su to discuss how AMD products and software are re-shaping the AI and high-performance computing landscape.

The live stream will start at 9:30 a.m. PT/12:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 12 on the AMD YouTube channel.

About AMD

For more than 50 years AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics, and visualization technologies. Billions of people, leading Fortune 500 businesses, and cutting-edge scientific research institutions around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work, and play. AMD employees are focused on building leadership high-performance and adaptive products that push the boundaries of what is possible. For more information about how AMD is enabling today and inspiring tomorrow, visit the AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) website , blog , LinkedIn , and Twitter pages.

AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, AMD Instinct, ROCm and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.