Cimcor and Carahsoft Partner to Provide Critical Cybersecurity Solutions to Public Sector

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. and RESTON, Va., April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cimcor, a leader in cybersecurity solutions, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Cimcor’s Master Government Aggregator®, making the company’s advanced file integrity solution, CimTrak, available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, OMNIA Partners, E&I Cooperative Services Contract and The Quilt contracts.

“We are proud to partner with Carahsoft to expand our reach within the Public Sector,” said Robert E. Johnson, III, President and CEO at Cimcor. “This collaboration strengthens our ability to deliver our cutting-edge cybersecurity solution, CimTrak, to Government agencies, ensuring the integrity and security of their critical systems. Together, we are committed to protecting the nation’s infrastructure with proactive and resilient technology.”

Cimcor’s solution is designed with strong change control and verification abilities that protect against internal and external threats. CimTrak offers scalable architecture, allowing for the growing digital demands of Government agencies. Its solution reduces the cost and complexity while providing continuous compliance and improvement workflow for agencies.

“Monitoring and detecting unauthorized changes to files across a Government agency’s entire enterprise can be challenging,” said Steve Jacyna, Director of Innovative Cybersecurity Solutions at Carahsoft. “Cimcor’s solution allows agencies to seamlessly ensure that systems and files comply with regulatory requirements while helping to check the box on compliance reporting and audit trails. We look forward to working with Cimcor and our reseller partners to bring these advanced cybersecurity solutions to the Public Sector.”

Cimcor’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, TIPS Contract #220105, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902, E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA and The Quilt Master Service Agreement Number MSA05012019-F. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 921-4160 or CIMCOR@carahsoft.com. Explore Cimcor’s solutions here.

About Cimcor

Cimcor develops innovative, real-time integrity monitoring and compliance software that protects critical infrastructure against unauthorized changes. Its flagship product, CimTrak Integrity Suite, monitors and protects a wide range of physical, network, cloud, and virtual IT assets in real-time while providing a detailed forensic analysis of all changes. Trusted by government, military, and corporate entities worldwide, CimTrak helps organizations maintain compliance with over 50+ regulatory frameworks. Recognized with the 2025 Cybersecurity Excellence Award for "Best Integrated Security Platform," Cimcor enables security teams to stay ahead of evolving threats. For more information, visit https://www.cimcor.com/cimtrak-integrity-suite.

About Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions Portfolio

Carahsoft's Cybersecurity solutions portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors that enable organizations to defend against cyber threats, manage risk and achieve compliance. Supported by dedicated Cybersecurity product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. The cybersecurity portfolio spans solutions for Supply Chain Risk Management, Cloud Security, Network & Infrastructure, Identity & Access Management, Risk & Compliance and more, ensuring comprehensive protection for organizations' cyber ecosystems. Explore Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions for Government here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

