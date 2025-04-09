Imprivata Introduces New Advanced Analytics Solution to Deliver Key Security and Operational Insights into Enterprise Mobile Device Usage

WALTHAM, Mass., April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imprivata®, the digital identity company for life- and mission-critical industries, today announced that Imprivata Mobile Access Management® now offers enhanced analytics capabilities to provide critical insights into how frontline workers access corporate owned mobile devices and applications. With this actionable intelligence, organizations can drive strategic decisions to help optimize resource allocation, improve workflow efficiency, and increase device adoption, resulting in stronger user satisfaction and a greater ROI for their mobile initiatives.

"Mobile devices have become essential tools for businesses, but managing and securing them can be a challenge," said Fran Rosch, CEO of Imprivata. "Imprivata MAM helps organizations deliver a personalized user experience on corporate devices through fast, secure access, while also maintaining strong security and asset management. Incorporating advanced analytics gives organizations the insights they need to make informed decisions about their mobile strategy to drive improved productivity, security, and compliance."

The adoption of corporate-owned, shared mobile devices has increased significantly, as they are more cost-effective, more secure, and provide a more consistent and efficient user experience than 1:1 device environments. However, because these devices are shared across multiple users, it is often difficult to collect accurate data on device utilization, application access, and workflow patterns to successfully optimize and scale mobile initiatives.

In fact, according to a Imprivata research, just 51 percent of organizations say they can maintain control over who has access to what devices. As a result, 60 percent of organizations state that it is very difficult to audit mobile usage information, making it difficult to identify, assess, and remediate challenges of optimizing the use of shared devices, applications, and workflows.

Introducing advanced analytics for Imprivata MAM

The enhanced analytics of Imprivata MAM address organizational challenges associated with shared mobile device initiatives by providing granular visibility into usage patterns, including device type, operating system, location, and application usage. The first-of-its-kind solution aggregates key insights across a disjointed mobile ecosystem to help organizations improve adoption of mobile devices and applications, better manage asset allocation, and maximize their investment in their mobile strategies. With Imprivata MAM, organizations can

Understand utilization of devices across facilities and departments to make sure deployments are right-sized and departments have the devices they need

Receive alerts about users who have multiple devices checked out, increasing the chances that the devices are returned

Evaluate fleet-wide health in real time, including launchpad connectivity status, unpaired devices, and battery levels



The analytics capabilities of Imprivata MAM are part of Imprivata’s broader analytics platform, which provides organizations with a single, centralized solution for aggregating and analyzing actionable insights across the Imprivata access management product ecosystem, including Enterprise Access Management, Patient Privacy Intelligence, and Drug Diversion Intelligence.

Imprivata will host a Webinar on Wednesday, April 16 at 1:00 p.m. ET to provide more detailed information about Imprivata Mobile Access Management, including the new analytics capabilities, and the operational, workflow, and security benefits it delivers. To register, please visit: https://security.imprivata.com/maximizing-mobile-wb-series-registration.html.

About Imprivata

Imprivata is the digital identity company for life- and mission-critical industries, redefining how organizations solve complex workflow, security, and compliance challenges with solutions that protect critical data and applications without workflow disruption. Its platform of interoperable identity, authentication, and access management solutions enables organizations in over 45 countries to fully manage and secure all enterprise and third-party digital identities by establishing trust between people, technology, and information. For more information, visit www.imprivata.com.

