Skyhawk Security Hires Channel Veteran Jennifer Duman to Lead Global Partner Program

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyhawk Security, the originator of cloud threat detection and response (CDR), proudly announces the appointment of its new Channel Director, Jennifer Duman. She brings more than 20 years of experience to the role, with a proven track record of accelerating revenue growth for startups and building successful channel programs from the ground up. Duman will spearhead Skyhawk’s channel-first strategy, which empowers MSSPs and value-added resellers (VARs) to deliver Skyhawk’s cutting-edge Synthesis Security Platform and its revolutionary Autonomous Purple Team to their customers in North America, EMEA and beyond.

Duman leverages a deep understanding of evolving partner models and a history of implementing reseller and MSSP programs that optimize market penetration. In her previous role at Cyberint, which was acquired by Check Point, she played a key role in expanding VAR strategy and integrating solutions into Check Point’s partner ecosystem post-acquisition. At CardinalOps, she built a high-performing reseller and MSSP program, driving 27% of the company’s revenue. Her expertise in enabling partners with the right tools, training and incentives will be instrumental in expanding Skyhawk’s market reach and delivering its proactive CDR through the channel.

“As organizations increasingly migrate to the cloud, the need for proactive cloud security solutions has never been greater,” said Chen Burshan, CEO of Skyhawk Security. “Jennifer’s wealth of experience in building world-class channel programs makes her a tremendous asset to our diverse leadership team. Her expertise will be critical in executing our 100% channel-first strategy, empowering partners with the tools and support they need to deliver Skyhawk’s AI-driven security solutions to customers. Cloud breaches continue to be a top concern. As of 2025, cloud spending is set to surge to $330 billion. Companies are scrambling to protect that investment. With Jennifer leading our channel efforts, we are confident in our ability to strengthen our partner ecosystem and accelerate global growth.”

Skyhawk Security’s partner program is designed to help MSSPs, MSPs and value-added resellers differentiate their offerings and drive new revenue streams with cutting-edge cloud threat detection and response. The program provides partners with seamless access to Skyhawk’s AI-powered Synthesis Security Platform, which continuously monitors cloud environments, proactively identifies threats and enables rapid response before breaches occur. Recent enhancements include improved multi-cloud visibility, automated risk prioritization, and an enhanced partner portal to streamline deal registration, training and co-marketing opportunities.

“I am thrilled to join Skyhawk Security at such an exciting time in its growth,” said Jennifer Duman. “Skyhawk’s approach to cloud security is truly groundbreaking and I see tremendous value in bringing these solutions to market through a robust partner network. I look forward to collaborating with MSSPs, MSPs and resellers worldwide to ensure they have the resources and support needed to drive success for their customers.”

Duman and other members of the Skyhawk Security team will be at the RSA conference from April 28 – May 1, in San Francisco, California. Schedule a meeting with Duman on-site or via Teams at this link. To learn more about Skyhawk’s channel initiatives and explore partnership opportunities, visit: https://skyhawk.security/partner-with-skyhawk/. For continuing updates follow Skyhawk Security on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Skyhawk Security

Skyhawk Security is the originator of Cloud Threat Detection and Response (CDR), leveraging a multi-layer AI-based approach to identify and stop cloud threats before they become breaches. Skyhawk revolutionizes CDR with its Continuous Proactive Protection, an AI-powered Autonomous Purple Team, enabling security teams to take a proactive approach to cloud security for the very first time. Led by a team of cyber security and cloud professionals who built the original CSPM category, Skyhawk’s platform evolves cloud security posture management far beyond scanning and static configuration analysis, continuously adapting and improving threat detection so that it is always aligned with the cloud architecture. Skyhawk Security is a spin-off of Radware® (NASDAQ:RDWR).

