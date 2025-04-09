Ushur Achieves HITRUST r2 Recertification Demonstrating the Highest Level of Information Protection Assurance

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ushur, a leader in Customer Experience Automation (CXA), today announced that it has successfully renewed its two-year risk-based (r2) certification for its CXA platform from the HITRUST Alliance for information security.

"At Ushur, security and regulatory compliance are foundational to Ushur’s platform and product innovation," said Henry Peter, Chief Technology Officer and Co-founder at Ushur. “Our HITRUST r2 recertification validates that commitment—enabling enterprises in healthcare, financial services and insurance to deploy our Vertical AI Agents with confidence, knowing we meet the industry's highest standards.”

Ushur’s HITRUST r2 Certification confirms adherence to the highest security, compliance and risk management standards. This achievement places Ushur among an elite group of organizations worldwide that have met rigorous industry and regulatory requirements.

"Organizations in regulated industries face relentless pressure to stay ahead of evolving security threats and ever-changing compliance requirements. At Ushur, we recognize that protecting sensitive data isn’t just a requirement—it’s a responsibility,” said Chandra Dash, Senior Director of Information Security & GRC at Ushur. Our HITRUST r2 recertification reinforces our unwavering commitment to security and trust—so our customers can confidently deploy AI-powered automation to transform their customer experiences while meeting the highest standards of regulatory compliance."

“HITRUST certification is globally recognized as validation that information security and privacy controls are effective and compliant with various regulations. HITRUST certification is considered the gold standard because of the comprehensiveness and applicability of the control requirements, depth of the assurance process and level of oversight that ensures accuracy,” said Jeremy Huval, Chief Innovation Officer at HITRUST.

Beyond its HITRUST r2 recertification, Ushur maintains a robust security and compliance posture, including SOC 2 Type II certification. This certification, awarded by an independent third-party auditor, verifies that Ushur adheres to the Trust Services Criteria set by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), ensuring stringent controls for managing sensitive customer data.

The Ushur platform is compliant with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), adhering to stringent data privacy and security standards for protecting personal information in commercial use. As a trusted provider of enterprise-class healthcare solutions, Ushur also meets the rigorous requirements of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), employing advanced security measures to safeguard protected health information (PHI) across physical, network and process levels. Additionally, the platform complies with the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS), ensuring secure processing, storage and transmission of payment-related data.

Ushur also sets a new standard for accessible, AI-powered communication by having achieved WCAG 2.1 AA and Section 508 compliance. This compliance achievement enables organizations to offer digital services that align with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), reducing the risk of non-compliance while ensuring a more inclusive and seamless experience for all users.

Today, over 50% of Ushur’s customers are Fortune 500 companies, including global leaders in insurance and healthcare, such as Aflac, Unum, Irish Life and Cigna. To learn more about Ushur’s commitment to security, compliance and accessibility, visit ushur.com/security-and-compliance .

About Ushur

‍Ushur delivers the world’s first Customer Experience Automation (CXA) platform built specifically for regulated industries. Purpose-built for delivering ideal self-service, Ushur infuses intelligence into digital experiences for the most delightful and impactful customer engagements. Equipped with guardrails and compliance-ready infrastructure, Ushur powers vertical AI Agents for healthcare, financial services and insurance use cases. Designed for rapid, code-less deployment with flexible, advanced capabilities for IT and business teams, enterprises can transform customer and employee journeys at scale, driving faster time to value and improved outcomes.