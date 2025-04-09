DemandScience Invests in the Future of AI for B2B Revenue Marketing with Acquisitions of Bound and DemandJump

BOSTON, MA, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DemandScience, a global revenue marketing company, today announced the acquisition of Bound, a leader in AI-driven website personalization, and DemandJump, a marketing strategy platform specializing in search behavior insights. These investments further DemandScience’s AI-driven vision, enabling marketers with intelligent predictive analytics, and data-powered strategies.

Alongside these acquisitions, Greg Jordan has been promoted to Chief Product Officer, reinforcing the company’s long-term commitment to AI-driven solutions. This news means DemandScience is on track to empower businesses to maximize their marketing investments with smarter, high-performing demand generation.

Expanding AI-Powered Marketing Solutions

AI-driven marketing is evolving rapidly, and DemandScience is leading the way in turning data into action. With these acquisitions, the company strengthens its ability to deliver real-time intelligence, predictive insights, and outcome-focused marketing strategies.

Bound is a web personalization platform that uses AI and real-time data to tailor website experiences to individual visitors. Its technology identifies key audience segments based on firmographic, behavioral, and intent signals—then dynamically adjusts content to increase relevance and boost conversion. By bringing Bound into the DemandScience portfolio, we’re adding intelligent website orchestration to our offering—giving marketers the power to turn anonymous web traffic into engaged pipeline, without relying on dev teams or manual targeting.

DemandJump is a marketing strategy platform that uses AI to uncover the exact questions and search behaviors potential buyers are using—then maps that intelligence to content strategy. Their platform replaces guesswork with precise, data-backed recommendations on what to write, what keywords to target, and how to rank. With DemandJump’s IP now integrated into DemandScience, marketers can not only engage the right audiences but also create content that speaks directly to what those buyers are actively researching—faster and more effectively.

“We’re seeing strong signals that the B2B market is returning to growth,” said Derek Schoettle, CEO of DemandScience. “With these acquisitions, we’re giving marketers more value and greater efficiency—right when they need it most. By integrating powerful AI capabilities into our platform, we’re helping customers drive pipeline faster, with less effort and more precision.”

AI and Intelligence at the Core of DemandScience’s Vision

DemandScience has been actively investing in AI innovation, embedding machine learning and predictive analytics into its product suite. The acquisitions of Bound and DemandJump add critical intelligence layers to the company’s offerings, empowering marketers to:





Optimize demand generation with predictive insights – Identify high-intent accounts and improve engagement.

Enhance content effectiveness – Match content to buyer needs based on real search intent.

Deliver personalized website experiences – Increase conversion rates through AI-driven web customization.

Shaping the Future of AI-Enabled Demand Generation

With Bound’s AI-powered personalization and DemandJump’s content intelligence, DemandScience is redefining demand generation — ensuring that every interaction is smarter, more relevant, and results-driven.

“With the addition of Bound and DemandJump, we are transforming marketing complexity into a competitive advantage,” said Greg Jordan, Chief Product Officer at DemandScience. “These technologies enhance our capabilities with real-time personalization and precise content intelligence, empowering marketers to act faster, engage more effectively, and confidently drive pipeline. This is a significant step forward in our mission to change how B2B marketers convert data into revenue.

For more information, visit www.demandscience.com.

About DemandScience

DemandScience is redefining how B2B marketers create and progress pipeline by focusing on lead quality, flexibility, and real outcomes—not just lead volume. Unlike traditional providers, we offer a fully consolidated solution, combining content syndication, advertising, web personalization, email, data, event services, content creation, and hands on execution—all under one roof. We own and validate our data using proprietary email verification technology, ensuring accuracy and compliance. With no platform fees and no need for customers to learn complex tech, we deliver ready-to-engage leads and measurable pipeline impact. By removing operational burdens, we make demand generation simpler, scalable, and fully outcome-driven.

Connect on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and Instagram.

Attachment