Fazoli’s Opens New Location in South Carolina

Fast, Fresh and Friendly Chain Makes Debut in Anderson, Marking Third Location in State

LOS ANGELES, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fazoli’s , FAT Brands’ fast and fresh Italian chain, has officially opened a new location in Anderson, SC in partnership with Impact Hospitality Group. Located at 3091 Liberty Hwy, Anderson, SC 29621, the new restaurant marks the third location for Fazoli’s in the state.

“The greatest form of growth is when you continue to expand with your existing franchisee base,” said Gregg Nettleton, President of Fazoli’s. “Impact Hospitality Group has been excellent partners over the years, operating three other locations, two in Columbia, SC and one in Murray, KY. Our delicious, hand-crafted pasta dishes and signature, fresh breadsticks have built a name for themselves, and we can’t wait for Anderson locals to get a taste of what makes our brand so beloved.”

Since 1988, Fazoli’s has been committed to serving quality Italian food, fast, fresh and friendly. From unlimited hot breadsticks to freshly prepared pasta entrees, the chain prides itself on serving high-quality menu offerings, all at an affordable price.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit fatbrands.com .

About Fazoli's

Fast. Fresh. Italian. Founded in 1988 in Lexington, Ky., Fazoli's franchises and operates approximately 200 restaurants in 26 states, making it the largest QSR Italian chain in America. Fazoli’s prides itself on serving quality Italian food, fast, fresh and friendly. Menu offerings include freshly prepared pasta entrees, sub sandwiches, salads, pizza and desserts – along with its unlimited signature breadsticks. For more information, visit www.Fazolis.com .

